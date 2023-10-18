Лікарські препарати для тривалого лікування депресії, тривожності та пов'язаних із ними розладів*
Medication
Uses
Starting Dose*
Dose Range*
Comments/Precautions†
Citalopram
OCD
children ≥ 7 years
10 mg
10–40 mg/day
—
Duloxetine
GAD in children 7–17 years
30 mg
30–120 mg/ day
—
Escitalopram
Major depression in children ≥ 12 years
10 mg
10–20 mg/day
—
Fluoxetine‡
OCD, GAD, separation anxiety, social anxiety, major depression in children > 8 years
10 mg
10–60 mg/day
Long-half life
Fluvoxamine
GAD, separation anxiety, social anxiety, OCD in children > 8 years
25 mg
50–200 mg/day
For doses > 50 mg/day, divided into 2 doses/day, with the larger dose given at bedtime
Paroxetine‡
OCD in children > 6 years
10 mg
10–60 mg/day
Increased weight
Sertraline
OCD, GAD, separation anxiety, social anxiety in children ≥ 6 years
25 mg
25–200 mg/day
—
Venlafaxine, immediate-release
Depression in children ≥ 8 years
12.5 mg
12.5 mg twice a day to 25 mg three times a day
Limited data about dose and concerns about increased suicidal behavior; not as effective as other drugs, possibly because low doses have been used
Venlafaxine, extended-release
GAD in children > 7 years
37.5 mg
37.5–225 mg once a day
* Unless otherwise stated, dose is given once a day. Starting dose is increased only if needed. Dose ranges are approximate. Interindividual variability in therapeutic response and adverse effects is considerable. This table is not a substitute for the full prescribing information.
† Behavioral adverse effects (eg, disinhibition, agitation) are common but are usually mild to moderate. Usually, decreasing the medication dose or changing to a different medication eliminates or reduces these effects. Rarely, such effects are severe (eg, aggressiveness, increased suicidality). Behavioral adverse effects are idiosyncratic and may occur with any antidepressant and at any time during treatment. As a result, children and adolescents taking such medications must be closely monitored.
‡ Fluoxetine and paroxetine are potent inhibitors of the liver enzymes that metabolize many other drugs (eg, beta-blockers, clonidine, lidocaine). Genetic testing for these metabolic enzymes is available. However, the clinical usefulness remains limited (especially in youths). Clinicians who order these tests need to help families interpret the results (CPIC—Clinical Pharmacogenetics Implementation Consortium).
GAD = generalized anxiety disorder; OCD = obsessive compulsive disorder.