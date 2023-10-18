*Refer to a drug information resource for more detailed information regarding dosing, adverse reactions, and other safety considerations.

†There have been neuropsychiatric symptoms reported post-marketing, but clinical trial data have not confirmed a causal relationship. A US Food and Drug Administration boxed warning has been removed.

‡ The longer duration of treatment may increase the likelihood of long-term abstinence among patients who have stopped smoking after 12 weeks of varenicline use.