Лікарські препарати та замінники нікотину для відмові від паління
Medication
Duration
Selected Adverse Effects*
Comments
Bupropion SR†
7–12 weeks initially (may continue up to 6 months)
Insomnia
Dry mouth
Neuropsychiatric symptoms
Prescription only
Contraindicated by history of seizure, eating disorder, or monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI) use within the past 2 weeks
Nicotine gum
Up to 6 months
Mouth soreness
Dyspepsia
Over-the-counter only
Slow chewing and parking between cheek and gum recommended to maximize blood levels and minimize gastric and esophageal irritation; can be a challenge to use enough gum to adequately address withdrawal; available in different flavors
Nicotine lozenge
Up to 6 months
Nausea
Insomnia
Mouth sores
Over-the-counter only; available in different flavors and in a mini version; need for frequent dosing can compromise adherence
Nicotine nasal spray
14 weeks
Nasal and pharyngeal irritation
Prescription only
Reaches peak blood levels earlier (in 10 minutes) than other nicotine replacement products
Nicotine patch
10 weeks
Local skin reaction
Insomnia
Vivid dreams
Over-the-counter and prescription
Local skin reactions possibly less likely if location of patch is rotated; can be removed at night if bothered by vivid dreams
Varenicline*
12–24 weeks‡
Most commonly, nausea and sleep disturbances
Neuropsychiatric symptoms
Prescription only
*Refer to a drug information resource for more detailed information regarding dosing, adverse reactions, and other safety considerations.
†There have been neuropsychiatric symptoms reported post-marketing, but clinical trial data have not confirmed a causal relationship. A US Food and Drug Administration boxed warning has been removed.
‡ The longer duration of treatment may increase the likelihood of long-term abstinence among patients who have stopped smoking after 12 weeks of varenicline use.