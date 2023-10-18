Судоми з осередковим початком
Focal Manifestation
Site of Dysfunction
Bilateral tonic posture
Frontal lobe (supplementary motor cortex)
Simple movements (eg, limb twitching, jacksonian march)
Contralateral frontal lobe
Head and eye deviation with posturing
Supplementary motor cortex
Abnormal taste sensation (dysgeusia)
Insula
Visceral or autonomic abnormalities (eg, epigastric aura, salivation)
Insular-orbital-frontal cortex
Olfactory hallucinations
Anteromedial temporal lobe
Chewing movements, salivation, speech arrest
Amygdala, opercular region
Complex behavioral automatisms
Temporal lobe
Unusual behavior suggesting a psychiatric cause or sleep disorder
Frontal lobe
Visual hallucinations (formed images)
Posterior temporal lobe or amygdala-hippocampus
Localized sensory disturbances (eg, tingling or numbness of a limb or half the body)
Parietal lobe (sensory cortex)
Visual hallucinations (unformed images)
Occipital lobe