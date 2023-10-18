Лікування цукрового діабету 1 типу* під час вагітності
Time Frame
Measures
Before conception
Glycemic control
Risk is lowest if HbA1c levels are ≤ 6.5% at conception.†
Evaluation includes
Prenatal
Prenatal visits begin as soon as pregnancy is confirmed.
Frequency of visits is determined by degree of glycemic control.
Diet should be individualized according to ADA guidelines and coordinated with insulin administration.
Three meals and three snacks/day are recommended, with emphasis on consistent timing.
Women are instructed in and should do blood glucose self-monitoring.
Women should be cautioned about the dangers of hypoglycemia during exercise and at night.
Women and their family members should be instructed in glucagon administration.
HbA1c level should be checked every trimester.
Antenatal testing with the following should be done from 32 weeks to delivery (or earlier if indicated):
Amount and type of insulin should be individualized. In the morning, two thirds of the total dose (60% NPH, 40% regular) is taken; in the evening one third (50% NPH, 50% regular) is taken. Or, women can take long-acting insulin once or twice a day and insulin aspart immediately before breakfast, lunch, and dinner.‡
During labor and delivery
Vaginal delivery at term is possible if women have documented dating criteria and good glycemic control.
Cesarean delivery should be reserved for obstetric indications or fetal macrosomia (> 4500 g), which increases risk of shoulder dystocia.
The optimal timing of delivery relies on balancing the risk of fetal death with the risks of preterm birth. Early delivery (36 to38 6/7 weeks of gestation, or even earlier) may be indicated in some patients with complications such as, vasculopathy, nephropathy, poor glucose control, or a prior stillbirth. Women with well-controlled diabetes with no other comorbidities may be managed expectantly to 39 0/7 weeks to 39 6/7 weeks of gestation as long as antenatal testing remains reassuring.
During delivery, a constant low-dose insulin infusion is usually preferred, and the usual subcutaneous administration of insulin is stopped. If induction is planned, the usual evening long-acting insulin dose is given on the day before induction.
Postpartum and continuing diabetes care should be arranged.
Postpartum insulin requirements may decrease by up to 50%.
* Guidelines are only suggested; marked individual variations require appropriate adjustments.
† Normal values may differ depending on laboratory methods used.
‡ Some hospital programs recommend up to 4 insulin injections daily. Continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion, which is labor-intensive, can sometimes be given in specialized diabetes clinics.
ADA = American Diabetes Association; ECG = electrocardiography; HbA1c = glycosylated hemoglobin; NPH = neutral protamine Hagedorn.