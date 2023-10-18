skip to main content
Лізосомні транспортні дефекти

Disease (OMIM Number)

Defective Proteins or Enzymes

Comments

Sialuria

Infantile sialic acid storage disorder (269920*)

Sodium phosphate cotransporter

Onset: At birth

Urine metabolites: Increased free sialic acid

Clinical features: Growth failure, coarse facial features, dysostosis multiplex, nystagmus, ptosis, gingival hypertrophy, cardiomegaly, heart failure, hepatosplenomegaly, nephrosis, death at about age 1 year

Treatment: Supportive care

Finnish type (Salla disease; 604369*)

Sodium phosphate cotransporter

Onset: 6–9 months

Urine metabolites: Increased free sialic acid

Clinical features: Growth failure, developmental disability, ataxia, hypotonia, hypotonia, spasticity, dyspraxia, dysarthria, seizures, gait problems, athetosis; increased frequency in Finland

Treatment: Supportive care

French type (269921*)

UDP-N-acetylglucosamine-2-epimerase/N-acetylmannosamine kinase

Onset: Infancy to early childhood

Urine metabolites: Increased free sialic acid

Clinical features: Coarse facies with normal growth, developmental delay, sleep apnea, hypoplastic nipples, hepatosplenomegaly, inguinal hernias, generalized hirsutism, seizures

Treatment: Supportive care

Neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis (CLN3, CLN5, CLN6, CLN8)

See table Other Lipidoses

Cystinosis

Cystinosin (lysosomal cystine transporter)

Infantile nephropathic form (219800*)

Onset: First year

Urine metabolites: Renal Fanconi syndrome

Clinical features: Growth failure, frontal bossing, photophobia, peripheral retinopathy with decreased acuity, corneal crystals and erosion, rickets, hepatosplenomegaly, pancreatic insufficiency, renal calculi, renal failure, renal Fanconi syndrome, decreased sweating, myopathy, dysphagia, cerebral atrophy, normal intelligence but neurologic deterioration in long-term survivors

Cystine accumulation throughout reticuloendothelial system, white blood cells, and corneas

Treatment: Replacement therapy for Fanconi syndrome, renal transplant for failure, cysteamine orally or as eyedrops, growth hormone

Late-onset juvenile or adolescent form (219900*)

Onset: 12–15 years

Urine metabolites: Renal Fanconi syndrome

Clinical features: Similar to infantile form but milder

Treatment: Similar to that for infantile form

Adult non-nephropathic form (219750*)

Onset: Early adolescence to adulthood

Urine metabolites: Renal Fanconi syndrome

Clinical features: Similar to infantile form but no renal disorders

Treatment: Cysteamine orally or as eyedrops, growth hormone

* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.

