Лізосомні транспортні дефекти
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Sialuria
Infantile sialic acid storage disorder (269920*)
Sodium phosphate cotransporter
Onset: At birth
Urine metabolites: Increased free sialic acid
Clinical features: Growth failure, coarse facial features, dysostosis multiplex, nystagmus, ptosis, gingival hypertrophy, cardiomegaly, heart failure, hepatosplenomegaly, nephrosis, death at about age 1 year
Treatment: Supportive care
Finnish type (Salla disease; 604369*)
Sodium phosphate cotransporter
Onset: 6–9 months
Urine metabolites: Increased free sialic acid
Clinical features: Growth failure, developmental disability, ataxia, hypotonia, hypotonia, spasticity, dyspraxia, dysarthria, seizures, gait problems, athetosis; increased frequency in Finland
Treatment: Supportive care
French type (269921*)
UDP-N-acetylglucosamine-2-epimerase/N-acetylmannosamine kinase
Onset: Infancy to early childhood
Urine metabolites: Increased free sialic acid
Clinical features: Coarse facies with normal growth, developmental delay, sleep apnea, hypoplastic nipples, hepatosplenomegaly, inguinal hernias, generalized hirsutism, seizures
Treatment: Supportive care
Neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis (CLN3, CLN5, CLN6, CLN8)
See table Other Lipidoses
Cystinosis
Cystinosin (lysosomal cystine transporter)
Infantile nephropathic form (219800*)
Onset: First year
Urine metabolites: Renal Fanconi syndrome
Clinical features: Growth failure, frontal bossing, photophobia, peripheral retinopathy with decreased acuity, corneal crystals and erosion, rickets, hepatosplenomegaly, pancreatic insufficiency, renal calculi, renal failure, renal Fanconi syndrome, decreased sweating, myopathy, dysphagia, cerebral atrophy, normal intelligence but neurologic deterioration in long-term survivors
Cystine accumulation throughout reticuloendothelial system, white blood cells, and corneas
Treatment: Replacement therapy for Fanconi syndrome, renal transplant for failure, cysteamine orally or as eyedrops, growth hormone
Late-onset juvenile or adolescent form (219900*)
Onset: 12–15 years
Urine metabolites: Renal Fanconi syndrome
Clinical features: Similar to infantile form but milder
Treatment: Similar to that for infantile form
Adult non-nephropathic form (219750*)
Onset: Early adolescence to adulthood
Urine metabolites: Renal Fanconi syndrome
Clinical features: Similar to infantile form but no renal disorders
Treatment: Cysteamine orally or as eyedrops, growth hormone
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.