Порушення метаболізму лізину

Disease (OMIM Number)

Defective Proteins or Enzymes

Comments

Hyperlysinemia (238700*)

Lysine:alpha-ketoglutarate reductase

Biochemical profile: Hyperlysinemia

Clinical features: Muscle weakness, seizures, mild anemia, intellectual disability, joint and muscular laxity, ectopia lentis; sometimes benign

Treatment: Limited lysine intake

2-Ketoadipic acidemia (245130*)

2-Ketoadipic dehydrogenase

Biochemical profile: Elevated urine 2-ketoadipate, 2-aminoadipate, and 2-hydroxyadipate

Clinical features: Benign

Treatment: None needed

Glutaric acidemia type I (231670*)

Glutaryl CoA dehydrogenase

Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary glutaric acid and 2-hydroxyglytaric acid

Clinical features: Dystonia, dyskinesia, degeneration of the caudate and putamen, frontotemporal atrophy, arachnoid cysts

Treatment: Aggressive treatment of intercurrent illness, carnitine

Protein, lysine, and tryptophan restriction

Saccharopinuria (268700*)

Alpha-aminoadipic semialdehyde-glutamate reductase

Biochemical profile: Elevated urine lysine, citrulline, histidine, and saccharopine

Clinical features: Intellectual disability, spastic diplegia, short stature, electroencephalographic abnormality

Treatment: No clear treatment

* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.

