Порушення метаболізму лізину
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Hyperlysinemia (238700*)
Lysine:alpha-ketoglutarate reductase
Biochemical profile: Hyperlysinemia
Clinical features: Muscle weakness, seizures, mild anemia, intellectual disability, joint and muscular laxity, ectopia lentis; sometimes benign
Treatment: Limited lysine intake
2-Ketoadipic acidemia (245130*)
2-Ketoadipic dehydrogenase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urine 2-ketoadipate, 2-aminoadipate, and 2-hydroxyadipate
Clinical features: Benign
Treatment: None needed
Glutaric acidemia type I (231670*)
Glutaryl CoA dehydrogenase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary glutaric acid and 2-hydroxyglytaric acid
Clinical features: Dystonia, dyskinesia, degeneration of the caudate and putamen, frontotemporal atrophy, arachnoid cysts
Treatment: Aggressive treatment of intercurrent illness, carnitine
Protein, lysine, and tryptophan restriction
Saccharopinuria (268700*)
Alpha-aminoadipic semialdehyde-glutamate reductase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urine lysine, citrulline, histidine, and saccharopine
Clinical features: Intellectual disability, spastic diplegia, short stature, electroencephalographic abnormality
Treatment: No clear treatment
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.