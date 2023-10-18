skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Варіанти ліпопротеїнів (фенотипи Фредріксона)

Phenotype

Elevated Lipoprotein(s)

Elevated Lipids

I

Chylomicrons

TGs

IIa*

LDL

Cholesterol

IIb*

LDL and VLDL

TGs and cholesterol

III

VLDL and chylomicron remnants

TGs and cholesterol

IV

VLDL

TGs

V

Chylomicrons and VLDL

TGs and cholesterol

* The names of some primary disorders reflect an old nomenclature in which lipoproteins were detected and distinguished by how they separated into alpha (HDL) and beta (LDL) bands on electrophoretic gels.

LDL = low-density lipoprotein; TGs = triglycerides; VLDL = very-low-density lipoprotein.

Серед цих тем