Варіанти ліпопротеїнів (фенотипи Фредріксона)
Phenotype
Elevated Lipoprotein(s)
Elevated Lipids
I
Chylomicrons
TGs
IIa*
LDL
Cholesterol
IIb*
LDL and VLDL
TGs and cholesterol
III
VLDL and chylomicron remnants
TGs and cholesterol
IV
VLDL
TGs
V
Chylomicrons and VLDL
TGs and cholesterol
* The names of some primary disorders reflect an old nomenclature in which lipoproteins were detected and distinguished by how they separated into alpha (HDL) and beta (LDL) bands on electrophoretic gels.
LDL = low-density lipoprotein; TGs = triglycerides; VLDL = very-low-density lipoprotein.