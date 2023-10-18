Лабораторні дані, що відрізняють гострий тубулярний некроз від преренальної азотемі
Test*
Acute Tubular Necrosis
Prerenal Azotemia
Rate of creatinine rise
0.3–0.5 mg/dL/day (26.5–44.2 micromol/L)
Variable and fluctuates
BUN/creatinine ratio
10–15:1
> 20:1
Urine osmolality (in mOsm/kg or mmol/kg)
< 450 (usually < 350)
> 500
Urine specific gravity
≤ 1.010
>1.020
Urine sodium (in mEq/L or mmol/L)
> 40
< 20
Urine/plasma creatinine ratio
< 20
> 40
Fractional excretion of sodium (%)
> 2
< 1
Urinary sediment
Muddy brown granular casts, epithelial cell casts, free epithelial cells, or a combination
Normal or with hyaline casts
* Criteria may not apply in patients with chronic kidney disease or recent diuretic use.
BUN = blood urea nitrogen.