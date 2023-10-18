Порушення метаболізму кетонів
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
3-Hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl-CoA synthase-2 deficiency (605911*)
3-Hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl-CoA synthase
Biochemical profile: See below
Clinical features: Episodic nonketotic hypoglycemia, encephalopathy, hepatomegaly
Treatment: Avoidance of fasting
3-Hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl-CoA lyase deficiency (246450*)
3-Hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl-CoA lyase
Biochemical profile: Hypoglycemia, metabolic acidosis without ketonuria
Clinical features: Irritability, lethargy, vomiting
Treatment: Avoidance of fasting, leucine restriction
Succinyl-CoA:3-oxoacid-CoA transferase deficiency (245050*)
Succinyl-CoA 3-oxoacid-CoA transferase
Biochemical profile: Ketonuria
Clinical features: Severe episodic ketoacidosis, vomiting, hyperventilation
Treatment: Glucose during acute episodes plus judicious use of bicarbonate, high-carbohydrate diet with some restriction of protein and fat
Mitochondrial acetoacetyl-CoA thiolase deficiency (203750*)
Mitochondrial acetoacetyl-CoA thiolase
Biochemical profile: Severe metabolic acidosis, hypoglycemia, ketonuria
Clinical features: Lethargy, vomiting
Treatment: Avoidance of fasting
Cytoplasmic acetoacetyl-CoA thiolase deficiency (614055*)
Cytoplasmic acetoacetyl-CoA thiolase
Biochemical profile: Ketonuria
Clinical features: Intellectual disability, hypotonia
Treatment: Not established
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.