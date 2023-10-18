Інтерпретація реакції зіниць і рухів очей
Area Assessed
Finding
Interpretation
Pupils
Sluggish light reactivity retained until all other brain stem reflexes are lost
Diffuse cellular cerebral dysfunction (toxic-metabolic encephalopathy)
Unilateral pupillary dilation, pupil unreactive to light
3rd cranial nerve compression (eg, in transtentorial herniation), usually due to an ipsilateral lesion (see Anisocoria)
Pupils fixed in midposition
Midbrain dysfunction due to structural damage (eg, infarction, hemorrhage)
Central herniation
Severe metabolic depression by medications, illicit drugs, or toxins (all other brain stem reflexes are also absent)
Constricted pupils (1 mm wide)
Massive pontine hemorrhage
Toxicity due to opioids or certain insecticides (eg, organophosphates, carbamates)
Eye movements
Early abnormal pupillary and oculomotor signs
Primary brain stem lesion
Spontaneous, conjugate roving eye movements but intact brain stem reflexes
Early toxic-metabolic encephalopathy
Gaze preference to one side
Brain stem lesion on the opposite side
Cerebral hemisphere lesion on the same side
Absent eye movements
Further testing required (eg, oculocephalic and oculovestibular reflexes)
Possibly toxicity due to phenobarbital or phenytoin, Wernicke encephalopathy, botulism, or brain death