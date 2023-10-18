* Bayes theorem can be simplified to allow the calculation of post-test probability when pre-test probability is known: Post-test probability when the test is positive = TP/(all with a positive test) = TP/(TP + FP) = 213/(213 + 105) =67%.

Post-test probability when the test is negative = TN/(all with a negative test) = FN/(FN + TN) = 87/(87 + 595) =13%.