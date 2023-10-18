Інтерпретація результату тесту гіпотетичної лейкоцитарної естерази (LE) у когорті з 1000 жінок при припущенні 30% поширеності ІМП (імовірність перед тестом), чутливість тесту 71% і специфічність 85%*
Results
UTI Present
UTI Absent
300 patients with UTI
700 patients without UTI
LE test positive
213 patients (TP)
105 patients (FP)
LE test negative
87 patients (FN)
595 patients (TN)
* Bayes theorem can be simplified to allow the calculation of post-test probability when pre-test probability is known:
FN = false negative; FP = false positive; TN = true negative; TP = true positive; UTI = urinary tract infection.