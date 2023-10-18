skip to main content
Інтерпретація результату тесту гіпотетичної лейкоцитарної естерази (LE) у когорті з 1000 жінок при припущенні 30% поширеності ІМП (імовірність перед тестом), чутливість тесту 71% і специфічність 85%*

Results

UTI Present

UTI Absent

300 patients with UTI

700 patients without UTI

LE test positive

213 patients (TP)

105 patients (FP)

LE test negative

87 patients (FN)

595 patients (TN)

* Bayes theorem can be simplified to allow the calculation of post-test probability when pre-test probability is known:

  • Post-test probability when the test is positive = TP/(all with a positive test) = TP/(TP + FP) = 213/(213 + 105) =67%.

  • Post-test probability when the test is negative = TN/(all with a negative test) = FN/(FN + TN) = 87/(87 + 595) =13%.

FN = false negative; FP = false positive; TN = true negative; TP = true positive; UTI = urinary tract infection.

