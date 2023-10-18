* Coronary artery disease, heart failure, or stroke

† Lifestyle changes also are recommended for all patients receiving pharmacologic therapy.

‡ For BP 140–159/90–100, consider starting with 2 medications (of different classes). For BP ≥ 160/100, definitely use 2 medications and reassess frequently.

