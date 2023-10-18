Показання до тривалої оксигенотерапії при ХОЗЛ
PaO2 ≤ 55 mm Hg or SaO2 ≤ 88%* in patients receiving optimal medical regimen for at least 30 days†
PaO2 = 55 to 59 mm Hg or SaO2 ≤ 89%* for patients with cor pulmonale or erythrocytosis (> 55%)
Can be considered for patients with exercise desaturation or severe dyspnea if there is symptomatic improvement; however, there is no improvement in survival or hospitalization. May also be considered for patients with nocturnal desaturation.‡
* Arterial oxygen levels are measured at rest during air breathing.
† Patients who are recovering from an acute respiratory illness and who meet the listed criteria should be given oxygen and rechecked while breathing room air after 60 to 90 days.
‡ See also Long-Term Oxygen Treatment Trial Research Group: A randomized trial of long-term oxygen for COPD with moderate desaturation. N Engl J Med 375:1617–1627, 2016.
Hct = hematocrit; PaO2 = arterial oxygen partial pressure; SaO2 = oxygen saturation.