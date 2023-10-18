Нагляд після лікування лімфоми Ходжкіна
Evaluation
Schedule
History and physical examination, complete blood count with differential, creatinine, liver tests
First 2 years, every 3 months
Years 3–5, every 6 months
PET/CT
Anytime during follow-up if symptoms or findings arise
Thyroid-stimulating hormone levels
Every 6 months after radiation to neck
Breast cancer screening
Annually beginning at 8–10 years after treatment or at age 40 if radiation therapy above the diaphragm was given
Consider breast MRI if radiation therapy administered at age ≤ 30 years