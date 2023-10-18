skip to main content
Нагляд після лікування лімфоми Ходжкіна

Evaluation

Schedule

History and physical examination, complete blood count with differential, creatinine, liver tests

First 2 years, every 3 months

Years 3–5, every 6 months

PET/CT

Anytime during follow-up if symptoms or findings arise

Thyroid-stimulating hormone levels

Every 6 months after radiation to neck

Breast cancer screening

Annually beginning at 8–10 years after treatment or at age 40 if radiation therapy above the diaphragm was given

Consider breast MRI if radiation therapy administered at age 30 years

