Ризик передачі ВІЛ через кілька статевих дій
Risk*
Activity
None (unless sores are present)
Dry kissing
Body-to-body rubbing and massage
Using unshared inserted sexual devices (eg, sex toys)
Genital stimulation by a partner but no contact with semen or vaginal fluids
Bathing or showering together
Contact with feces or urine if skin is intact
Theoretical (extremely low risk unless sores are present)
Wet kissing
Receptive oral-penile sex without ejaculation or if a condom is used
Oral-vaginal sex if a barrier is used
Oral-anal contact
Digital penetration of the vagina or anus, with or without a glove
Use of sexual devices/toys that are disinfected before being shared with a partner
Low
Receptive oral-penile sex without a condom and with ejaculation
Oral sex done to a woman if no barrier is used
Vaginal or anal intercourse if a condom is used correctly
Use of shared but not disinfected inserted sexual devices/toys
High
Vaginal or anal intercourse with or without ejaculation if a condom is not used or is not used correctly
* All risks are for sexual encounters with a person who has a detectable HIV viral load.