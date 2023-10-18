skip to main content
Ризик передачі ВІЛ через кілька статевих дій

Risk*

Activity

None (unless sores are present)

Dry kissing

Body-to-body rubbing and massage

Using unshared inserted sexual devices (eg, sex toys)

Genital stimulation by a partner but no contact with semen or vaginal fluids

Bathing or showering together

Contact with feces or urine if skin is intact

Theoretical (extremely low risk unless sores are present)

Wet kissing

Receptive oral-penile sex without ejaculation or if a condom is used

Oral-vaginal sex if a barrier is used

Oral-anal contact

Digital penetration of the vagina or anus, with or without a glove

Use of sexual devices/toys that are disinfected before being shared with a partner

Low

Receptive oral-penile sex without a condom and with ejaculation

Oral sex done to a woman if no barrier is used

Vaginal or anal intercourse if a condom is used correctly

Use of shared but not disinfected inserted sexual devices/toys

High

Vaginal or anal intercourse with or without ejaculation if a condom is not used or is not used correctly

* All risks are for sexual encounters with a person who has a detectable HIV viral load.

