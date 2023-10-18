skip to main content
Рекомендації щодо збільшення ваги під час вагітності*

Prepregnancy Weight Category

BMI

Total Weight Gain†

Recommended Mean Weight Gain During the Second and Third Trimesters‡

Underweight

< 18.5

12.5–18 kg (28–40 lb)

0.4 kg/week (1 lb/week)

Normal weight

18.5–24.9

11.5–16 kg (25–35 lb)

0.4 kg/week (1 lb/week)

Overweight (0.5–0.7)

25.0–29.9

6.8–11.3 kg (15–25 lb)

0.27 kg/week (0.6 lb/week)

Obese (includes all classes)

≥ 30.0

5–9 kg (11–20 lb)

0.23 kg/week (0.5 lb/week)

* Recommendations for weight gain are based on prepregnancy BMI.

† For women with a twin pregnancy, provisional recommendations for total weight gain are as follows:

  • Normal weight: 16.8–24.5 kg (37–54 lb)

  • Overweight: 14.1–22.7 kg (31–50 lb)

  • Obese: 11.5–19.1 kg (25–42 lb)

‡ A weight gain of 0.5–2 kg (1.1–4.4 lb) during the first trimester is assumed.

BMI = body mass index (kg/m2).

Adapted from Rasmussen KM, Yaktine AL, Institute of Medicine (US) and National Research Council (US) Committee to Reexamine IOM Pregnancy Weight Guidelines, eds: Weight Gain During Pregnancy: Reexamining the Guidelines. Washington (DC): National Academies Press (US); 2009 and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists: ACOG Committee opinion no. 548: weight gain during pregnancy. Obstet Gynecol. 2013 (reaffirmed 2023);121(1):210-212. doi:10.1097/01.aog.0000425668.87506.4c).

