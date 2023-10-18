Рекомендації щодо збільшення ваги під час вагітності*
Prepregnancy Weight Category
BMI
Total Weight Gain†
Recommended Mean Weight Gain During the Second and Third Trimesters‡
Underweight
< 18.5
12.5–18 kg (28–40 lb)
0.4 kg/week (1 lb/week)
Normal weight
18.5–24.9
11.5–16 kg (25–35 lb)
0.4 kg/week (1 lb/week)
Overweight (0.5–0.7)
25.0–29.9
6.8–11.3 kg (15–25 lb)
0.27 kg/week (0.6 lb/week)
Obese (includes all classes)
≥ 30.0
5–9 kg (11–20 lb)
0.23 kg/week (0.5 lb/week)
* Recommendations for weight gain are based on prepregnancy BMI.
† For women with a twin pregnancy, provisional recommendations for total weight gain are as follows:
‡ A weight gain of 0.5–2 kg (1.1–4.4 lb) during the first trimester is assumed.
BMI = body mass index (kg/m2).
