Recommended Mean Weight Gain During the Second and Third Trimesters‡

* Recommendations for weight gain are based on prepregnancy BMI.

† For women with a twin pregnancy, provisional recommendations for total weight gain are as follows: Normal weight: 16.8–24.5 kg (37–54 lb)

Overweight: 14.1–22.7 kg (31–50 lb)

Obese: 11.5–19.1 kg (25–42 lb)

‡ A weight gain of 0.5–2 kg (1.1–4.4 lb) during the first trimester is assumed.