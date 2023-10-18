Ступені міхурово-сечовідного рефлюксу*
Grade
Characteristics
I
Only the ureters are involved; the renal pelvis is not.
II
Reflux reaches the renal pelvis, but the calyces are not dilated.
III
The ureter and renal pelvis are dilated, with minimal or no blunting of calyces.
IV
Dilation increases, and the sharp angle of the calyceal fornices is obliterated.
V
The ureter, pelvis, and calices are grossly dilated.
Papillary impressions frequently are absent.
* As defined by the International Reflux Study Committee.
