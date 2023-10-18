Порушення метаболізму гліцину
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Nonketotic hyperglycinemia (605899*)
Glycine cleavage enzyme system
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma and cerebrospinal fluid glycine
Clinical features: In fetuses, severe hiccups
In neonatal form, severe hiccups, hypotonia, seizures, myoclonus, apnea, death
In infantile and episodic forms, seizures, intellectual disability, episodic delirium, chorea, vertical gaze palsy
In late-onset form, progressive spastic diplegia, optic atrophy, but no cognitive impairment or seizures
Treatment: No effective treatment; in some patients, temporary benefit from sodium benzoate and dextromethorphan
In some patients with specific mutations, benefit from cofactor therapy with pyridoxine (GLDC mutations) or folinic acid (AMT mutations)
P protein
H protein
T protein
L protein
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.