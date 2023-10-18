Генетичні (первинні) дисліпідемії
Disorder
Genetic Defect/Mechanism
Inheritance
Prevalence
Clinical Features
Treatment
Apo C-II deficiency [a]
Apo C-II (causing functional LPL deficiency)
Recessive
< 1/1 million
Pancreatitis (in some adults), metabolic syndrome (often present)
TG: > 750 mg/dL (> 8.5 mmol/L)
Diet: Severe fat restriction with fat-soluble vitamin supplementation and medium-chain TG supplementation
Cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis [b]
Hepatic mitochondrial 27-hydroxylase defect
Blockage of bile acid synthesis and conversion of cholesterol to cholestanol, which accumulates
Recessive
Rare
Cataracts, premature CAD, neuropathy, ataxia
Chenodeoxycholic acid
Lysosomal acid lipase deficiency
Recessive
Rare
Premature CAD
Accumulation of cholesteryl esters and TG in lysosomes in the liver, spleen, and lymph nodes
Cirrhosis
Possibly statins
Enzyme replacement
Familial apo AI deficiency/mutations [d]
Apo AI
Unknown
Rare
Corneal opacities, xanthomas, premature CAD (in some people)
HDL: 15–30 mg/dL (0.39–0.78 mmol/L)
Nonspecific
Familial combined hyperlipidemia [e]
Unknown, possibly multiple defects and mechanisms
Dominant
1/50 to 1/100
Premature CAD, responsible for about 15% of MIs in people < 60 years
Apo B: Disproportionately elevated
TC: 250–500 mg/dL (6.5–13.0 mmol/L)
TG: 250–750 mg/dL (2.8–8.5 mmol/L)
Diet
Weight loss
Lipid-lowering drugs
Familial defective apo B-100 [f]
Apo B (LDL receptor–binding region defect)
Diminished LDL clearance
Dominant
1/700
Xanthomas, arcus corneae, premature CAD
TC: 250–500 mg/dL (6.5–13 mmol/L)
Diet
Lipid-lowering drugs
Familial dysbetalipoproteinemia [g]
Apo E (usually e2/e2 homozygotes)
Diminished chylomicron and VLDL clearance
Recessive (more common) or dominant (less common)
1/5000
Xanthomas (especially tuberous and palmar), yellow palmar creases, premature CAD
TC: 250–500 mg/dL (6.5–13.0 mmol/L)
TG: 250–500 mg/dL (2.8–5.6 mmol/L)
Diet
Lipid-lowering drugs
Familial HDL deficiency
ABCA1 gene
Dominant
Rare
Premature CAD
Low-fat diet
Familial hypercholesterolemia [h]
LDL receptor defect
Diminished LDL clearance
Codominant
—
—
Diet
Lipid-lowering drugs
LDL apheresis (for homozygotes and heterozygotes with severe disease)
Liver transplantation (for homozygotes)
Heterozygotes: 1/200
Tendon xanthomas, arcus corneae, premature CAD (ages 30–50), responsible for about 5% of MIs in people < 60 years
TC: 250–500 mg/dL (6.5–13 mmol/L)
Homozygotes: 1/250,000–1/1 million (increased among French Canadian, Christian Lebanese, and South African populations)
Planar and tendon xanthomas and tuberous xanthomas, premature CAD (before age 18)
TC > 500 mg/dL (> 13 mmol/L)
Familial hypertriglyceridemia [g]
Unknown, possibly multiple defects and mechanisms
Dominant
1/500
Usually no symptoms or findings; occasionally hyperuricemia, sometimes early atherosclerosis
TG: 200–500 mg/dL (2.3–5.6 mmol/L), possibly higher depending on diet and alcohol use
Diet
Weight loss
Lipid-lowering drugs
Familial LCAT deficiency [i]
LCAT gene
Recessive
Extremely rare
Corneal opacities, anemia, chronic kidney disease
HDL: < 10 mg/dL (< 0.26 mmol/L)
Fat restriction
Renal transplantation
Fisheye disease (partial LCAT deficiency)
LCAT gene
Recessive
Extremely rare
Corneal opacities
HDL: < 10 mg/dL (< 0.26 mmol/L)
Nonspecific
Hepatic lipase deficiency
Hepatic lipase
Recessive
Extremely rare
Premature CAD
TC: 250–1500 mg/dL (6.5–39 mmol/L)
TG: 395–8200 mg/dL (4.5–93 mmol/L)
HDL: Variable
Empiric: Diet, lipid-lowering drugs
LPL deficiency [j]
Endothelial LPL defect
Diminished chylomicron clearance
Recessive
Rare but present worldwide
Failure to thrive (in infants), eruptive xanthomas, hepatosplenomegaly, pancreatitis
TG: > 750 mg/dL (> 8.5 mmol/L)
Diet: Severe fat restriction with fat-soluble vitamin supplementation and medium-chain TG supplementation
Gene therapy (approved in European Union)
PCSK9 gain of function mutations
Increased degradation of LDL receptors
Dominant
Unknown
Similar to familial hypercholesterolemia
Diet
Lipid-lowering drugs
Polygenic hypercholesterolemia
Unknown, possibly multiple defects and mechanisms
Variable
Common
Premature CAD
TC: 250–350 mg/dL (6.5–9.0 mmol/L)
Diet
Lipid-lowering drugs
Primary hypoalphalipoproteinemia (familial or nonfamilial)
Unknown, possibly apo A-I, C-III, or A-IV
Dominant
About 5%
Premature CAD
HDL: 15–35 mg/dL (0.39–0.91 mmol/L)
Exercise
LDL-lowering drugs
Sitosterolemia
ABCG5 and ABCG8 genes
Recessive
Rare
Tendon xanthomas, premature CAD
Fat restriction
Bile acid sequestrants
Ezetimibe
Tangier disease
ABCA1 gene
Recessive
Rare
Premature CAD (in some people), peripheral neuropathy, hemolytic anemia, corneal opacities, hepatosplenomegaly, orange tonsils
HDL: < 5 mg/dL (< 0.13 mmol/L)
Low-fat diet
[a] Prevalence data from Hoffmann, M.M., März, W. (2009). Apo C-II Deficiency. In: Lang, F. (eds) Encyclopedia of Molecular Mechanisms of Disease. Springer, Berlin, Heidelberg. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-540-29676-8_137
[b] Prevalece data from Nie S, Chen G, Cao X, Zhang Y. Cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis: a comprehensive review of pathogenesis, clinical manifestations, diagnosis, and management. Orphanet J Rare Dis 2014;9:179. Published 2014 Nov 26. doi:10.1186/s13023-014-0179-4
[c] Prevalence data from Pericleous M, Kelly C, Wang T, Livingstone C, Ala A. Wolman's disease and cholesteryl ester storage disorder: the phenotypic spectrum of lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. Lancet Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2017;2(9):670-679. doi:10.1016/S2468-1253(17)30052-3
[d] Data from Geller AS, Polisecki EY, Diffenderfer MR, et al. Genetic and secondary causes of severe HDL deficiency and cardiovascular disease. J Lipid Res 2018;59(12):2421-2435. doi:10.1194/jlr.M088203
[e] Prevalence data from Taghizadeh E, Farahani N, Mardani R, Taheri F, Taghizadeh H, Gheibihayat SM. Genetics of Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia (FCHL) Disorder: An Update. Biochem Genet 2022;60(2):453-481. doi:10.1007/s10528-021-10130-2
[f] Prevalence data from Tybjaerg-Hansen A, Humphries SE. Familial defective apolipoprotein B-100: a single mutation that causes hypercholesterolemia and premature coronary artery disease. Atherosclerosis 1992;96(2-3):91-107. doi:10.1016/0021-9150(92)90056-m
[g] Data from Shah AS, Wilson DP. Genetic Disorders Causing Hypertriglyceridemia in Children and Adolescents. [Updated 2023 Feb 22]. In: Feingold KR, Anawalt B, Blackman MR, et al., editors. Endotext [Internet]. South Dartmouth (MA): MDText.com, Inc.; 2000-. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK395571/
[h] Data from Jackson CL, Ahmad Z, Das SR, Khera A. The evaluation and management of patients with LDL-C ≥ 190 mg/dL in a large health care system. Am J Prev Cardiol 2020;1:100002. Published 2020 May 1. doi:10.1016/j.ajpc.2020.100002
[i] Data from Mehta R, Elias-Lopez D, Martagon AJ, et al. LCAT deficiency: a systematic review with the clinical and genetic description of Mexican kindred. Lipids Health Dis 2021;20(1):70. Published 2021 Jul 13. doi:10.1186/s12944-021-01498-6
[j] Data from Balasubramanian S, Aggarwal P, Sharma S: Lipoprotein Lipase Deficiency. [Updated 2022 Jul 4]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2023 Jan-. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK560795/
ABCA1 = ATP-binding cassette transporter A1; ABCG5 and 8 = ATP-binding cassette subfamily G members 5 and 8; apo = apoprotein; CAD = coronary artery disease; HDL = high-density lipoprotein; LCAT =lecithin-cholesterol acyltransferase; LDL = low-density lipoprotein; LPL = lipoprotein lipase; MI = myocardial infarction; PCSK9 = proprotein convertase subtilisin-like/kexin type 9; TC = total cholesterol; TG = triglyceride; VLDL = very-low-density lipoprotein.