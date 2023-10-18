aActual needed intake varies based on height and weight and is determined most accurately be monitoring how body weight changes in response to changes in dietary intake. The amounts for men are based on a height of 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) and a weight of 150 lb (68 kg). The amounts for women are based on a height of 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) and a weight of 130 lb (59 kg).

bAbout 30 to 60 minutes of moderate or vigorous activity (eg, brisk walking, jogging, biking, aerobic exercise, yard work) daily.

cAt least half should be whole grains. Generally, 1-ounce equivalents from the grains group = 1 slice of bread, 1 cup of ready-to-eat cereal, or 0.5 cup of cooked rice, cooked pasta, or cooked cereal.

dPeople should vary the vegetables they eat and include beans and peas, dark green vegetables (eg, broccoli, greens, lettuce, spinach), orange vegetables (eg, carrots, sweet potatoes, winter squash), starchy vegetables (eg, corn, potatoes), and other vegetables (eg, asparagus, cauliflower, mushrooms, tomatoes). Generally, 1 cup from the vegetable group = 1 cup of raw or cooked vegetables or vegetable juice or 2 cups of raw leafy greens.

eGenerally, 1 cup from the fruit group = 1 cup of fruit or 0.5 cup of dried fruit. Fruit juice does not count.

fOne cup from the dairy group = 1 cup (8 ounces) of milk, yogurt, or soy milk (soy beverage), 1.5 ounces of natural cheese, or 2 ounces of processed cheese. Use 1% or fat-free milk, low-fat cottage cheese (1%), or low-fat yogurt.

gThe protein foods group includes meat, poultry, seafood, beans, peas, eggs, processed soy products, nuts, and seeds. Generally, 1-ounce equivalents from the protein foods group = 1 ounce of meat, poultry or fish; 0.25 cup of cooked beans; 1 egg; 1 tablespoon of peanut butter; or 0.5 ounce of nuts or seeds. Meat and poultry choices should be lean or low-fat. Most experts recommend limiting intake of red and processed meat.

h Choose vegetable oils that are liquid at room temperature.

iThese values are general estimates; daily caloric intake varies greatly from person to person.