Харчові продукти, що часто впливають на шлунково-кишкову функцію
Foods likely to cause loose bowel movements and/or excessive gas
All caffeine-containing beverages especially coffee with chicory
Peaches, pears, cherries, apples
Fruit juices: Orange, cranberry, apple
Asparagus and cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts
Bran cereal, whole wheat bread, high-fiber foods
Pastry, candy, chocolate, waffle syrup, doughnuts
Alcohol
Milk and milk products (in lactose-sensitive people)
Foods likely to cause constipation or help control loose bowel movements
White rice, white bread, potatoes, pasta
Meat, veal, poultry, fish
Cooked vegetables
Bananas