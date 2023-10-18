skip to main content
Харчові продукти, що часто впливають на шлунково-кишкову функцію

Foods likely to cause loose bowel movements and/or excessive gas

All caffeine-containing beverages especially coffee with chicory

Peaches, pears, cherries, apples

Fruit juices: Orange, cranberry, apple

Asparagus and cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts

Bran cereal, whole wheat bread, high-fiber foods

Pastry, candy, chocolate, waffle syrup, doughnuts

Alcohol

Milk and milk products (in lactose-sensitive people)

Foods likely to cause constipation or help control loose bowel movements

White rice, white bread, potatoes, pasta

Meat, veal, poultry, fish

Cooked vegetables

Bananas

