Хірургічне визначення стадії раку яєчників, маткових труб і очеревини МФАГ
Stage
Description
I
Tumor limited to the ovaries or fallopian tubes
Tumor limited to one ovary (capsule intact) or fallopian tube; no tumor on ovarian or fallopian tube surface; no malignant cells in ascitic fluid or in peritoneal washings
Tumor limited to one or both ovaries (capsule intact) or fallopian tubes; no tumor on the surface of ovary or fallopian tube; no malignant cells in ascitic fluid or in peritoneal washings
Tumor limited to one or both ovaries or fallopian tubes, plus any of the following:
II
Tumor involving one or both ovaries or fallopian tubes with pelvic extension (below pelvic brim) or peritoneal cancer
Extension and/or implants on the uterus, fallopian tubes, and/or ovaries
Extension and/or implants on other pelvic intraperitoneal tissues
III
Tumor involving one or both ovaries or fallopian tubes or peritoneal cancer with microscopically confirmed peritoneal metastases outside the pelvis and/or metastasis to the retroperitoneal lymph nodes
Positive retroperitoneal lymph nodes only (histologically proved)
Metastasis ≤ 10 mm in largest dimension
Metastasis > 10 mm in largest dimension
Microscopic extrapelvic (beyond the pelvic brim) peritoneal involvement, with or without positive retroperitoneal lymph nodes
Macroscopic peritoneal metastases that extend beyond the pelvis and that are ≤ 2 cm in largest dimension, with or without positive retroperitoneal lymph nodes
IIIC
Macroscopic peritoneal metastases that extend beyond the pelvis and are > 2 cm in largest dimension, with or without metastasis to retroperitoneal lymph nodes (includes extension of tumor to the capsule of the liver and spleen without parenchymal involvement of either organ)
IV
Distant metastases excluding peritoneal metastases
Pleural effusion with positive cytology
Parenchymal metastasis and/or metastases to extra-abdominal organs (including inguinal lymph nodes and lymph nodes outside the abdominal cavity)
Adapted from staging established by the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO): Berek JS, Renz M, Kehoe S,et al: Cancer of the ovary, fallopian tube, and peritoneum: 2021 update. Int J Gynaecol Obstet 155 Suppl 1:61–85, 2021. doi: 10.1002/ijgo.13878