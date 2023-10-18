skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Визначення стадії раку шийки матки за FIGO

Stage*

Description

I

Carcinoma confined to the cervix (extension to the uterine corpus should be disregarded)

  1. IA

Carcinoma diagnosed only by microscopy, with maximum depth of invasion ≤ 5 mm*

  1. IA1

Measured invasion of stroma ≤ 3 mm in depth

  1. IA2

Measured invasion of stroma > 3 mm and ≤ 5 mm in depth

  1. IB†

Measured deepest invasion of > 5 mm (ie, deeper than stage IA) with lesion limited to the cervix†

  1. IB1

Lesion > 5 mm deep and ≤ 2 cm in largest dimension

  1. IB2

Lesion > 2 and ≤ 4 cm in largest dimension

  1. IB3

Lesion > 4 cm in largest dimension

II

Extension beyond the uterus but not to the pelvic wall or to the lower third of the vagina

  1. IIA

Limited to the upper 2/3 of the vagina without parametrial involvement

  1. IIA1

Lesion ≤ 4 cm in largest dimension

  1. IIA2

Lesion > 4 cm in largest dimension

  1. IIB

Parametrial involvement but not up to the pelvic wall

III

Extension to the pelvic wall and/or involves the lower third of the vagina and/or causes hydronephrosis or a nonfunctioning kidney and/or involves pelvic and/or para-aortic lymph nodes

  1. IIIA

Extension to lower third of the vagina but not to the pelvic wall

  1. IIIB

Extension to the pelvic wall and/or causes hydronephrosis or a nonfunctioning kidney (unless known to be due to another cause)

  1. IIIC‡

Involves pelvic and/or para-aortic lymph nodes, regardless of tumor size and extent (with r and p notations)‡

  1. IIIC1

Only metastasis to pelvic lymph nodes

  1. IIIC2

Metastasis to para-aortic lymph nodes

IV

Extension beyond the true pelvis or biopsy-proven involvement of the bladder or rectal mucosa

  1. IVA

Spread to adjacent pelvic organs

  1. IVB

Spread to distant organs

* Imaging and pathology, if available, can be used to supplement clinical findings when determining tumor size and extent in all stages. Pathologic findings supersede imaging and clinical findings. Depth of invasion should be measured from the base of the epithelium (surface or glandular) from which it originates.

† Vascular space involvement (venous or lymphatic) should not alter staging. Lateral extension of the lesion is no longer considered.

‡ The notation r (imaging) and/or p (pathology) should be added to indicate the methods used to assign stage IIIC (eg, stage IIICp). The type of imaging or pathology technique used should always be documented. If the stage is in doubt, the lower stage should be assigned.

FIGO = International Federation of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Federation Internationale de Gynecologie et d'Obstetrique)

Based on Bhatla N, Aoki D, Sharma DN, et al: Cancer of the cervix uteri: 2021 update. Int J Gynaecol Obstet  155 Suppl 1:28-44, 2021. doi: 10.1002/ijgo.13865

Серед цих тем