* Imaging and pathology, if available, can be used to supplement clinical findings when determining tumor size and extent in all stages. Pathologic findings supersede imaging and clinical findings. Depth of invasion should be measured from the base of the epithelium (surface or glandular) from which it originates.

† Vascular space involvement (venous or lymphatic) should not alter staging. Lateral extension of the lesion is no longer considered.

‡ The notation r (imaging) and/or p (pathology) should be added to indicate the methods used to assign stage IIIC (eg, stage IIICp). The type of imaging or pathology technique used should always be documented. If the stage is in doubt, the lower stage should be assigned.

FIGO = International Federation of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Federation Internationale de Gynecologie et d'Obstetrique)