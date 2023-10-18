Визначення стадії раку шийки матки за FIGO
Stage*
Description
I
Carcinoma confined to the cervix (extension to the uterine corpus should be disregarded)
Carcinoma diagnosed only by microscopy, with maximum depth of invasion ≤ 5 mm*
Measured invasion of stroma ≤ 3 mm in depth
Measured invasion of stroma > 3 mm and ≤ 5 mm in depth
Measured deepest invasion of > 5 mm (ie, deeper than stage IA) with lesion limited to the cervix†
Lesion > 5 mm deep and ≤ 2 cm in largest dimension
Lesion > 2 and ≤ 4 cm in largest dimension
Lesion > 4 cm in largest dimension
II
Extension beyond the uterus but not to the pelvic wall or to the lower third of the vagina
Limited to the upper 2/3 of the vagina without parametrial involvement
Lesion ≤ 4 cm in largest dimension
Lesion > 4 cm in largest dimension
Parametrial involvement but not up to the pelvic wall
III
Extension to the pelvic wall and/or involves the lower third of the vagina and/or causes hydronephrosis or a nonfunctioning kidney and/or involves pelvic and/or para-aortic lymph nodes
Extension to lower third of the vagina but not to the pelvic wall
Extension to the pelvic wall and/or causes hydronephrosis or a nonfunctioning kidney (unless known to be due to another cause)
Involves pelvic and/or para-aortic lymph nodes, regardless of tumor size and extent (with r and p notations)‡
Only metastasis to pelvic lymph nodes
Metastasis to para-aortic lymph nodes
IV
Extension beyond the true pelvis or biopsy-proven involvement of the bladder or rectal mucosa
Spread to adjacent pelvic organs
Spread to distant organs
* Imaging and pathology, if available, can be used to supplement clinical findings when determining tumor size and extent in all stages. Pathologic findings supersede imaging and clinical findings. Depth of invasion should be measured from the base of the epithelium (surface or glandular) from which it originates.
† Vascular space involvement (venous or lymphatic) should not alter staging. Lateral extension of the lesion is no longer considered.
‡ The notation r (imaging) and/or p (pathology) should be added to indicate the methods used to assign stage IIIC (eg, stage IIICp). The type of imaging or pathology technique used should always be documented. If the stage is in doubt, the lower stage should be assigned.
FIGO = International Federation of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Federation Internationale de Gynecologie et d'Obstetrique)
Based on Bhatla N, Aoki D, Sharma DN, et al: Cancer of the cervix uteri: 2021 update. Int J Gynaecol Obstet 155 Suppl 1:28-44, 2021. doi: 10.1002/ijgo.13865