Приклади гіперчутливого пневмоніту

Pneumonitis

Antigen

Source

Farming

Bagassosis

Thermophilic actinomycetes

Moldy bagasse (sugar cane)

Cheese washer’s lung

Aspergillus clavatus

Penicillium casei

Moldy cheese

Coffee worker’s lung

Coffee bean dust

Coffee beans

Compost lung

Aspergillus species

Compost

Farmer’s lung

Fungi, especially Aspergillus species

Thermophilic actinomycetes

Vegetable compost (moldy grain, hay, silage)

Mushroom worker’s lung

Hypsizigus marmoreus

Thermophilic actinomycetes

Mushroom compost

Potato riddler’s lung

Aspergillus species

Thermophilic actinomycetes

Moldy hay around potatoes

Tobacco grower’s lung

Aspergillus species

Scopulariopsis brevicaulis

Tobacco plants

Wine grower’s lung

Botrytis cinerea

Moldy grapes

Water

Hot tub lung

Cladosporium species

Mycobacterium avium complex

Contaminated mist and mold on ceilings and around tub

Humidifier lung

Aureobasidium species

Candida albicans

Thermophilic actinomycetes

Contaminated water in humidification or air-conditioning systems

Sauna taker’s lung

Aureobasidium species

Contaminated sauna water

Sewer worker’s lung

Cephalosporium species

Contaminated basement (sewage)

Birds

Bird fancier’s lung

Parakeet, pigeon, chicken, turkey, and duck proteins

Bird droppings or feathers

Animals

Fish food lung

Unknown

Fish food

Fish meal worker’s lung

Fish meal dust

Fish meal dust

Furrier’s lung

Animal fur dust

Animal pelts

Laboratory worker’s hypersensitivity pneumonitis

Rodent proteins

Male rat urine and fur

Mummy handler’s lung

Unknown

Cloth mummy wrappings

Pituitary snuff taker’s lung

Animal proteins

Heterologous (bovine, porcine) pituitary snuff

Sausage worker’s lung

Penicillium nalgiovense

Dry sausage mold

Grains

Malt worker’s lung

Aspergillus species

Moldy barley

Miller’s lung

Sitophilus granarius (wheat weevil)

Weevil-infested wheat flour

Milling and construction

Sequoiosis

Aureobasidium species

Graphium species

Redwood sawdust

Thatched-roof worker’s disease

Saccharomonospora viridis

Dried grass and leaves

Wood pulp worker’s disease

Penicillium species

Oak and maple tree pulp

Wood trimmer’s disease

Rhizopus species

Mucor species

Contaminated wood trimmings

Woodworker’s lung

Alternaria species

Bacillus subtilis

Oak, cedar, pine, spruce, and mahogany dusts

Industry

Chemical worker’s lung

Isocyanates

Polyurethane foam, varnishes, lacquer

Detergent worker’s lung

Bacillus subtilis

B. subtilis enzymes in detergent

Vineyard sprayer’s lung

Copper sulfate

Copper sulfate use

Other

Byssinosis (brown lung)

Mill dust (possibly endotoxin related)

Cotton, flax, and hemp dust

Lycoperdonosis

Spores from puffball (Lycoperdon) mushrooms

Alternative medicine or recreational use (mistaking puffballs for hallucinogenic mushrooms)

