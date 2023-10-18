Приклади гіперчутливого пневмоніту
Pneumonitis
Antigen
Source
Farming
Bagassosis
Thermophilic actinomycetes
Moldy bagasse (sugar cane)
Cheese washer’s lung
Aspergillus clavatus
Penicillium casei
Moldy cheese
Coffee worker’s lung
Coffee bean dust
Coffee beans
Compost lung
Aspergillus species
Compost
Farmer’s lung
Fungi, especially Aspergillus species
Thermophilic actinomycetes
Vegetable compost (moldy grain, hay, silage)
Mushroom worker’s lung
Hypsizigus marmoreus
Thermophilic actinomycetes
Mushroom compost
Potato riddler’s lung
Aspergillus species
Thermophilic actinomycetes
Moldy hay around potatoes
Tobacco grower’s lung
Aspergillus species
Scopulariopsis brevicaulis
Tobacco plants
Wine grower’s lung
Botrytis cinerea
Moldy grapes
Water
Hot tub lung
Cladosporium species
Mycobacterium avium complex
Contaminated mist and mold on ceilings and around tub
Humidifier lung
Aureobasidium species
Candida albicans
Thermophilic actinomycetes
Contaminated water in humidification or air-conditioning systems
Sauna taker’s lung
Aureobasidium species
Contaminated sauna water
Sewer worker’s lung
Cephalosporium species
Contaminated basement (sewage)
Birds
Bird fancier’s lung
Parakeet, pigeon, chicken, turkey, and duck proteins
Bird droppings or feathers
Animals
Fish food lung
Unknown
Fish food
Fish meal worker’s lung
Fish meal dust
Fish meal dust
Furrier’s lung
Animal fur dust
Animal pelts
Laboratory worker’s hypersensitivity pneumonitis
Rodent proteins
Male rat urine and fur
Mummy handler’s lung
Unknown
Cloth mummy wrappings
Pituitary snuff taker’s lung
Animal proteins
Heterologous (bovine, porcine) pituitary snuff
Sausage worker’s lung
Penicillium nalgiovense
Dry sausage mold
Grains
Malt worker’s lung
Aspergillus species
Moldy barley
Miller’s lung
Sitophilus granarius (wheat weevil)
Weevil-infested wheat flour
Milling and construction
Sequoiosis
Aureobasidium species
Graphium species
Redwood sawdust
Thatched-roof worker’s disease
Saccharomonospora viridis
Dried grass and leaves
Wood pulp worker’s disease
Penicillium species
Oak and maple tree pulp
Wood trimmer’s disease
Rhizopus species
Mucor species
Contaminated wood trimmings
Woodworker’s lung
Alternaria species
Bacillus subtilis
Oak, cedar, pine, spruce, and mahogany dusts
Industry
Chemical worker’s lung
Isocyanates
Polyurethane foam, varnishes, lacquer
Detergent worker’s lung
Bacillus subtilis
B. subtilis enzymes in detergent
Vineyard sprayer’s lung
Copper sulfate
Copper sulfate use
Other
Byssinosis (brown lung)
Mill dust (possibly endotoxin related)
Cotton, flax, and hemp dust
Lycoperdonosis
Spores from puffball (Lycoperdon) mushrooms
Alternative medicine or recreational use (mistaking puffballs for hallucinogenic mushrooms)