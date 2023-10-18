вплив старіння на реакцію на ліки
Class
Drug
Action
Effect of Aging
Analgesics
Morphine
Acute analgesic effect
↑
Pentazocine
Analgesic effect
↑
Anticoagulants
Heparin
PTT (partial thromboplastin time)
↔
Warfarin
PT/INR (prothrombin time/international normalized ratio)
↑
Bronchodilators
Albuterol
Bronchodilation
↓
Ipratropium
Bronchodilation
↔
Cardiovascular drugs
Angiotensin II
receptor blockers
Decreased blood pressure
↑
Diltiazem
Acute antihypertensive effect
↑
Enalapril
Acute antihypertensive effect
↑
Felodipine
Antihypertensive effect
↑
Isoproterenol
Increased heart rate
↓
Increased ejection fraction
↓
Venodilation
↓
Nitroglycerin
Venodilation
↔
Norepinephrine
Acute vasoconstriction
↔
Phenylephrine
Acute venoconstriction
↔
Acute hypertensive effect
↔
Prazosin
Acute antihypertensive effect
↔
Propranolol (and other beta-blockers)
Decreased heart rate
↓
Verapamil
Acute antihypertensive effect, cardiac conduction effects
↑
Diuretics
Bumetanide
Increased urine flow and sodium excretion
↓
Furosemide
Latency and size of peak diuretic response
↓
Oral hypoglycemics
Glyburide*
Chronic hypoglycemic effect
↑
Psychoactive drugs
Diazepam
Sedation
↑
Diphenhydramine
Psychomotor dysfunction
↑
Haloperidol
Acute sedation
↑
Midazolam
Electroencephalogram (EEG) activity
↑
Sedation
↑
Temazepam
Postural sway
↑
Psychomotor effect
↑
Sedation
↑
Thiopental
Anesthesia
↔
Triazolam
Sedation
↑
Others
Atropine
Impaired gastric emptying
↔
Levodopa
Adverse effects
↑
Metoclopramide
Sedation
↔
↔ = unchanged; ↑ = increased; ↓ = decreased.
* Older adults are particularly susceptible to the hypoglycemic action of glucose-lowering drugs. Hypoglycemia may be difficult to recognize in older adults.
Adapted and updated from Cusack BJ, Vestal RE: Clinical pharmacology: Special considerations in the elderly. In Practice of Geriatric Medicine, edited by E Calkins, PJ Davis, and AB Ford. Philadelphia, WB Saunders Company, 1986, pp. 115–136; used with permission.