вплив старіння на реакцію на ліки

Class

Drug

Action

Effect of Aging

Analgesics

Morphine

Acute analgesic effect

Pentazocine

Analgesic effect

Anticoagulants

Heparin

PTT (partial thromboplastin time)

Warfarin

PT/INR (prothrombin time/international normalized ratio)

Bronchodilators

Albuterol

Bronchodilation

Ipratropium

Bronchodilation

Cardiovascular drugs

Angiotensin II

receptor blockers

Decreased blood pressure

Diltiazem

Acute antihypertensive effect

Enalapril

Acute antihypertensive effect

Felodipine

Antihypertensive effect

Isoproterenol

Increased heart rate

Increased ejection fraction

Venodilation

Nitroglycerin

Venodilation

Norepinephrine

Acute vasoconstriction

Phenylephrine

Acute venoconstriction

Acute hypertensive effect

Prazosin

Acute antihypertensive effect

Propranolol (and other beta-blockers)

Decreased heart rate

Verapamil

Acute antihypertensive effect, cardiac conduction effects

Diuretics

Bumetanide

Increased urine flow and sodium excretion

Furosemide

Latency and size of peak diuretic response

Oral hypoglycemics

Glyburide*

Chronic hypoglycemic effect

Psychoactive drugs

Diazepam

Sedation

Diphenhydramine

Psychomotor dysfunction

Haloperidol

Acute sedation

Midazolam

Electroencephalogram (EEG) activity

Sedation

Temazepam

Postural sway

Psychomotor effect

Sedation

Thiopental

Anesthesia

Triazolam

Sedation

Others

Atropine

Impaired gastric emptying

Levodopa

Adverse effects

Metoclopramide

Sedation

= unchanged; = increased; = decreased.

* Older adults are particularly susceptible to the hypoglycemic action of glucose-lowering drugs. Hypoglycemia may be difficult to recognize in older adults.

Adapted and updated from Cusack BJ, Vestal RE: Clinical pharmacology: Special considerations in the elderly. In Practice of Geriatric Medicine, edited by E Calkins, PJ Davis, and AB Ford. Philadelphia, WB Saunders Company, 1986, pp. 115–136; used with permission.

