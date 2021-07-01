skip to main content
Фармакодинаміка у літніх людей

ЗаJ. Mark Ruscin, PharmD, FCCP, BCPS, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy;
Sunny A. Linnebur, PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Colorado
Переглянуто/перевірено лип. 2021

    In contrast to pharmacokinetic effects, pharmacodynamics is defined as what the drug does to the body or the response of the body to the drug; it is affected by receptor binding, postreceptor effects, and chemical interactions (see Drug–Receptor Interactions). In older adults, the effects of similar drug concentrations at the site of action (sensitivity) may be greater or smaller than those in younger people (see table Effect of Aging on Drug Response). Differences may be due to changes in drug-receptor interaction, postreceptor events, or adaptive homeostatic responses and, among frail patients, are often due to pathologic changes in organs. However, clinical differentiation between pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic effects can sometimes be difficult.

    Older adults are particularly sensitive to anticholinergic drug effects. Many drugs (eg, tricyclic antidepressants, sedating antihistamines, urinary antimuscarinic agents, some antipsychotic drugs, antiparkinsonian drugs with atropine-like activity, many over-the-counter hypnotics and cold preparations) have anticholinergic effects. Older adults, most notably those with cognitive impairment, are particularly prone to central nervous system (CNS) adverse effects of such drugs and may become more confused and drowsy. Anticholinergic drugs also commonly cause constipation, urinary retention (especially in older men with benign prostatic hyperplasia), blurred vision, orthostatic hypotension, and dry mouth. Even in low doses, these drugs can increase risk of heatstroke by inhibiting diaphoresis. In general, older adults should avoid drugs with anticholinergic effects when possible.

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    вплив старіння на реакцію на ліки

    Class

    Drug

    Action

    Effect of Aging

    Analgesics

    Morphine

    Acute analgesic effect

    Pentazocine

    Analgesic effect

    Anticoagulants

    Heparin

    PTT (partial thromboplastin time)

    Warfarin

    PT/INR (prothrombin time/international normalized ratio)

    Bronchodilators

    Albuterol

    Bronchodilation

    Ipratropium

    Bronchodilation

    Cardiovascular drugs

    Angiotensin II

    receptor blockers

    Decreased blood pressure

    Diltiazem

    Acute antihypertensive effect

    Enalapril

    Acute antihypertensive effect

    Felodipine

    Antihypertensive effect

    Isoproterenol

    Increased heart rate

    Increased ejection fraction

    Venodilation

    Nitroglycerin

    Venodilation

    Norepinephrine

    Acute vasoconstriction

    Phenylephrine

    Acute venoconstriction

    Acute hypertensive effect

    Prazosin

    Acute antihypertensive effect

    Propranolol (and other beta-blockers)

    Decreased heart rate

    Verapamil

    Acute antihypertensive effect, cardiac conduction effects

    Diuretics

    Bumetanide

    Increased urine flow and sodium excretion

    Furosemide

    Latency and size of peak diuretic response

    Oral hypoglycemics

    Glyburide*

    Chronic hypoglycemic effect

    Psychoactive drugs

    Diazepam

    Sedation

    Diphenhydramine

    Psychomotor dysfunction

    Haloperidol

    Acute sedation

    Midazolam

    Electroencephalogram (EEG) activity

    Sedation

    Temazepam

    Postural sway

    Psychomotor effect

    Sedation

    Thiopental

    Anesthesia

    Triazolam

    Sedation

    Others

    Atropine

    Impaired gastric emptying

    Levodopa

    Adverse effects

    Metoclopramide

    Sedation

    = unchanged; = increased; = decreased.

    * Older adults are particularly susceptible to the hypoglycemic action of glucose-lowering drugs. Hypoglycemia may be difficult to recognize in older adults.

    Adapted and updated from Cusack BJ, Vestal RE: Clinical pharmacology: Special considerations in the elderly. In Practice of Geriatric Medicine, edited by E Calkins, PJ Davis, and AB Ford. Philadelphia, WB Saunders Company, 1986, pp. 115–136; used with permission.

