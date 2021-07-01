Фармакодинаміка у літніх людей

In contrast to pharmacokinetic effects, pharmacodynamics is defined as what the drug does to the body or the response of the body to the drug; it is affected by receptor binding, postreceptor effects, and chemical interactions (see Drug–Receptor Interactions). In older adults, the effects of similar drug concentrations at the site of action (sensitivity) may be greater or smaller than those in younger people (see table Effect of Aging on Drug Response). Differences may be due to changes in drug-receptor interaction, postreceptor events, or adaptive homeostatic responses and, among frail patients, are often due to pathologic changes in organs. However, clinical differentiation between pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic effects can sometimes be difficult.
Older adults are particularly sensitive to anticholinergic drug effects. Many drugs (eg, tricyclic antidepressants, sedating antihistamines, urinary antimuscarinic agents, some antipsychotic drugs, antiparkinsonian drugs with atropine-like activity, many over-the-counter hypnotics and cold preparations) have anticholinergic effects. Older adults, most notably those with cognitive impairment, are particularly prone to central nervous system (CNS) adverse effects of such drugs and may become more confused and drowsy. Anticholinergic drugs also commonly cause constipation, urinary retention (especially in older men with benign prostatic hyperplasia), blurred vision, orthostatic hypotension, and dry mouth. Even in low doses, these drugs can increase risk of heatstroke by inhibiting diaphoresis. In general, older adults should avoid drugs with anticholinergic effects when possible.
вплив старіння на реакцію на ліки
Class
Drug
Action
Effect of Aging
Analgesics
Morphine
Acute analgesic effect
↑
Pentazocine
Analgesic effect
↑
Anticoagulants
Heparin
PTT (partial thromboplastin time)
↔
Warfarin
PT/INR (prothrombin time/international normalized ratio)
↑
Bronchodilators
Albuterol
Bronchodilation
↓
Ipratropium
Bronchodilation
↔
Cardiovascular drugs
Angiotensin II
receptor blockers
Decreased blood pressure
↑
Diltiazem
Acute antihypertensive effect
↑
Enalapril
Acute antihypertensive effect
↑
Felodipine
Antihypertensive effect
↑
Isoproterenol
Increased heart rate
↓
Increased ejection fraction
↓
Venodilation
↓
Nitroglycerin
Venodilation
↔
Norepinephrine
Acute vasoconstriction
↔
Phenylephrine
Acute venoconstriction
↔
Acute hypertensive effect
↔
Prazosin
Acute antihypertensive effect
↔
Propranolol (and other beta-blockers)
Decreased heart rate
↓
Verapamil
Acute antihypertensive effect, cardiac conduction effects
↑
Diuretics
Bumetanide
Increased urine flow and sodium excretion
↓
Furosemide
Latency and size of peak diuretic response
↓
Oral hypoglycemics
Glyburide*
Chronic hypoglycemic effect
↑
Psychoactive drugs
Diazepam
Sedation
↑
Diphenhydramine
Psychomotor dysfunction
↑
Haloperidol
Acute sedation
↑
Midazolam
Electroencephalogram (EEG) activity
↑
Sedation
↑
Temazepam
Postural sway
↑
Psychomotor effect
↑
Sedation
↑
Thiopental
Anesthesia
↔
Triazolam
Sedation
↑
Others
Atropine
Impaired gastric emptying
↔
Levodopa
Adverse effects
↑
Metoclopramide
Sedation
↔
↔ = unchanged; ↑ = increased; ↓ = decreased.
* Older adults are particularly susceptible to the hypoglycemic action of glucose-lowering drugs. Hypoglycemia may be difficult to recognize in older adults.
Adapted and updated from Cusack BJ, Vestal RE: Clinical pharmacology: Special considerations in the elderly. In Practice of Geriatric Medicine, edited by E Calkins, PJ Davis, and AB Ford. Philadelphia, WB Saunders Company, 1986, pp. 115–136; used with permission.