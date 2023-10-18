Розподіл результатів тесту гіпотетичного тесту на естеразу лейкоцитів у когорті з 1000 жінок із передбачуваною 5% поширеністю ІСШ
Results
Disease Present
Disease Absent
Total Patients
Test positive
True positive (TP)
36 patients (71% of 50)
False positive (FP)
144 patients (950 −806)
180 patients with a positive test
Test negative
False negative (FN)
14 patients (50 −36)
True negative (TN)
806 patients (85% of 950)
820 patients with a negative test
Total patients
50 patients with UTI (assumed)
950 patients without UTI (assumed)
1000 patients
Positive predictive value (PPV) = TP/(all with a positive test) = TP/(TP + FP) = 36/(36 + 144) = 20%.
Negative predictive value (NPV) = TN/(all with a negative test) = TN/(TN + FN) = 806/(806 + 14) = 98%.
Positive likelihood ratio (LR+) = sensitivity/(1 − specificity) =0.71/(1 − 0.85) =4.73.
Negative likelihood ratio (LR-) = (1 − sensitivity)/specificity = (1 − 0.71)/0.85 = 0.34.
UTI = urinary tract infection