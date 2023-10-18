Positive predictive value (PPV) = TP/(all patients with a positive test) = TP/(TP + FP) = 213/(213 + 105) = 67%. Negative predictive value (NPV) = TN/(all patients with a negative test) = TN/(TN + FN) = 595/(595 + 87) = 87%. Positive likelihood ratio (LR+) = sensitivity/(1 − specificity) =0.71/(1 − 0.85) =4.73. Negative likelihood ratio (LR-) = (1 − sensitivity)/specificity = (1 − 0.71)/0.85 = 0.34. UTI = urinary tract infection