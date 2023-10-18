Прямі пероральні антикоагулянти для лікування тромбоемболії легеневої артерії
Medication
Dose
Comments
Factor Xa inhibitors
Apixaban
10 mg twice a day for 7 days
Then 5 mg twice a day
Apixaban should not be used for DVT or PE if creatinine clearance is < 30 mL/minute (0.5mL/s/m2).
Dosage may be lowered to 2.5 mg twice a day after 6–12 months of treatment.
Edoxaban
60 mg once a day
If creatinine clearance is 15–50 mL/minute (0.25 to 0.83 mL/s/m2) or if body weight is ≤ 60 kg, 30 mg once a day
Initial treatment with a low molecular weight heparin is needed for 5 days.
Edoxaban should not be used if creatinine clearance is < 15 mL/minute (0.25 mL/s/m2).
Rivaroxaban
15 mg twice a day for 21 days taken with food
Then 20 mg once a day taken with food
Rivaroxaban should not be used for DVT or PE if creatinine clearance is < 30 mL/minute (0.5mL/s/m2).
Dosage may be lowered to 10 mg once a day after 6–12 months of treatment.
Factor IIa (thrombin) inhibitor
Dabigatran
150 mg twice a day
Initial treatment with low molecular weight heparin is needed for 5 days.
Dabigatran should not be used for DVT if creatinine clearance is < 30 mL/minute (0.5mL/s/m2).
DVT = deep venous thrombosis; PE = pulmonary embolism.