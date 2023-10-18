skip to main content
Прямі пероральні антикоагулянти для лікування тромбоемболії легеневої артерії

Medication

Dose

Comments

Factor Xa inhibitors

Apixaban

10 mg twice a day for 7 days

Then 5 mg twice a day

Apixaban should not be used for DVT or PE if creatinine clearance is < 30 mL/minute (0.5mL/s/m2).

Dosage may be lowered to 2.5 mg twice a day after 6–12 months of treatment.

Edoxaban

60 mg once a day

If creatinine clearance is 15–50 mL/minute (0.25 to 0.83 mL/s/m2) or if body weight is 60 kg, 30 mg once a day

Initial treatment with a low molecular weight heparin is needed for 5 days.

Edoxaban should not be used if creatinine clearance is < 15 mL/minute (0.25 mL/s/m2).

Rivaroxaban

15 mg twice a day for 21 days taken with food

Then 20 mg once a day taken with food

Rivaroxaban should not be used for DVT or PE if creatinine clearance is < 30 mL/minute (0.5mL/s/m2).

Dosage may be lowered to 10 mg once a day after 6–12 months of treatment.

Factor IIa (thrombin) inhibitor

Dabigatran

150 mg twice a day

Initial treatment with low molecular weight heparin is needed for 5 days.

Dabigatran should not be used for DVT if creatinine clearance is < 30 mL/minute (0.5mL/s/m2).

DVT = deep venous thrombosis; PE = pulmonary embolism.

