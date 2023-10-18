Диференційна діагностика генералізованого гіпопітуїтаризму й інших окремих розладів
Disorder
Differentiating Features
Female predominance; cachexia; abnormal ideation regarding food and body image; maintenance of secondary sexual characteristics despite amenorrhea; increased levels of basal growth hormone and cortisol
Evidence of liver disease; laboratory testing
Myotonia dystrophica
Progressive weakness; premature balding; cataracts; facial features of accelerated aging; laboratory testing
Polyglandular autoimmune disease†
Pituitary hormone levels
* May cause hypogonadism and general debility.
† If the affected glands are target glands of the pituitary.