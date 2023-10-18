skip to main content
Диференційна діагностика генералізованого гіпопітуїтаризму й інших окремих розладів

Disorder

Differentiating Features

Anorexia nervosa

Female predominance; cachexia; abnormal ideation regarding food and body image; maintenance of secondary sexual characteristics despite amenorrhea; increased levels of basal growth hormone and cortisol

Alcohol-related liver disease or hemochromatosis*

Evidence of liver disease; laboratory testing

Myotonia dystrophica

Progressive weakness; premature balding; cataracts; facial features of accelerated aging; laboratory testing

Polyglandular autoimmune disease†

Pituitary hormone levels

* May cause hypogonadism and general debility.

† If the affected glands are target glands of the pituitary.

