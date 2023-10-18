Диференціальна діагностика мікроцитарної анемії через зниження виробництва еритроцитів
Diagnostic Criteria
Iron Deficiency
Iron-Transport Deficiency
Sideroblastic Iron Utilization
Chronic Disease/Inflammation
Peripheral smear
Microcytic (M)
M
M
M, may be normocytic
Frequently normocytic
Polychromatophilic cells
Absent
Absent
Present
Absent
Stippled RBCs
Absent
Absent
Present
Absent
RBCs
RBC distribution width (RDW)
↑
↑
↑
Normal or slightly increased
Serum iron
Serum iron
↓
↓
↑
Normal or decreased (↓)
Iron-binding capacity
↑
↓
Normal
Normal or decreased (↓)
% Saturation of transferrin
< 10 (<15% in mild anemia)
0
> 50
Normal or decreased (0–50)
Serum ferritin
Normal, 30–300 ng/mL (67.4–674.1 pmol/L)
< 30 ng/mL (< 67.4 pmol/L) (< 100 ng/mL [< 224.7 pmol/L] if concomitant anemia of inflammation)
Usually normal
> 400 ng/mL (> 898.8 pmol/L)
> 100 ng/mL (> 224.7 pmol/L)
Bone marrow
RBC:granulocyte ratio (normal, 1:3–1:5)
1:1–1:2
1:1–1:2
1:1–5:1
1:1–1:2
Marrow iron
Absent
Present
↑
Present
Ringed sideroblasts
Absent
Absent
Present
Absent
RBC = red blood cell; ↑= increased; ↓= decreased.