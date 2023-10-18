skip to main content
Диференціальна діагностика мікроцитарної анемії через зниження виробництва еритроцитів

Diagnostic Criteria

Iron Deficiency

Iron-Transport Deficiency

Sideroblastic Iron Utilization

Chronic Disease/Inflammation

Peripheral smear

Microcytic (M)

M

M

M, may be normocytic

Frequently normocytic

Polychromatophilic cells

Absent

Absent

Present

Absent

Stippled RBCs

Absent

Absent

Present

Absent

RBCs

RBC distribution width (RDW)

Normal or slightly increased

Serum iron

Serum iron

Normal or decreased (↓)

Iron-binding capacity

Normal

Normal or decreased (↓)

% Saturation of transferrin

< 10 (<15% in mild anemia)

0

> 50

Normal or decreased (0–50)

Serum ferritin

Normal, 30–300 ng/mL (67.4–674.1 pmol/L)

< 30 ng/mL (< 67.4 pmol/L) (< 100 ng/mL [< 224.7 pmol/L] if concomitant anemia of inflammation)

Usually normal

> 400 ng/mL (> 898.8 pmol/L)

> 100 ng/mL (> 224.7 pmol/L)

Bone marrow

RBC:granulocyte ratio (normal, 1:3–1:5)

1:1–1:2

1:1–1:2

1:1–5:1

1:1–1:2

Marrow iron

Absent

Present

Present

Ringed sideroblasts

Absent

Absent

Present

Absent

RBC = red blood cell; = increased; = decreased.

