Диференційна діагностика ХОЗЛ
Diagnosis
Onset
Imaging Results
Other Features
COPD
Middle age
Sometimes lung hyperinflation, bullae, increased retrosternal air space, and/or bronchial wall thickening (seen on chest imaging); however, imaging usually is not helpful diagnostically and is done mainly to exclude other disorders
Slowly progressive symptoms
History of smoking or exposure to tobacco or other types of smoke
Early in life (often during childhood)
Usually normal or possibly hyperinflation
Symptoms vary widely from day to day
Variable airflow obstruction
Symptoms often worse at night or early morning
History of allergies, rhinitis, or eczema
Often family history of asthma
All ages, but most often in older or middle aged adults
Bronchial dilation and bronchial wall thickening (seen on chest radiograph or chest CT)
Often large amounts of purulent sputum
Often history of chronic recurrent bacterial infection
Diffuse panbronchiolitis
Usually between ages 10 and 60 years (mean age of 40)
Diffuse small centrilobular nodular opacities and hyperinflation seen on chest radiograph and high-resolution CT
Mostly males who do not smoke
Almost all have chronic sinusitis
Predominately in those of Asian descent
All ages, but most often in older or middle age
Enlarged heart, pleural effusion, fluid in major fissure, sometimes pulmonary edema (seen on chest radiograph)
Volume restriction without airflow limitation (detected by pulmonary function tests)
Obliterative bronchiolitis
Onset at younger age
Peripheral hypodense areas (seen on chest CT during expiration)
History of lung or bone marrow transplantation
All ages
Lung infiltrates seen on chest radiograph
Confirmed by microbiologic testing
Usually in areas with high prevalence of TB
Data adapted from Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD): Diagnosis and assessment. Global Strategy for the Prevention, Diagnosis, and Management of COPD: 2024 report.