Відмінності між делірієм та деменцією*
Feature
Delirium
Dementia
Onset
Sudden, with a definite beginning point
Slow and gradual, with an uncertain beginning point
Duration
Days to weeks, although it may be longer
Usually permanent
Cause
Almost always another condition (eg, infection, dehydration, use or withdrawal of certain medications)
Usually a chronic brain disorder (eg, Alzheimer disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, vascular dementia)
Course
Usually reversible
Slowly progressive
Effect at night
Almost always worse
Often worse
Attention
Greatly impaired
Unimpaired until dementia has become severe
Level of consciousness
Variably impaired
Unimpaired until dementia has become severe
Orientation to time and place
Varies
Impaired
Use of language
Slow, often incoherent, and inappropriate
Sometimes difficulty finding the right word
Memory
Varies
Lost, especially for recent events
Need for medical attention
Immediate
Required but less urgently
Effect of treatment
Usually reverses symptoms
May slow progression but cannot reverse or cure the disorder
* Differences are generally true and helpful diagnostically, but exceptions are not rare. For example, traumatic brain injury occurs suddenly but may result in severe, permanent dementia; hypothyroidism may produce the slowly progressive picture of dementia but be completely reversible with treatment.