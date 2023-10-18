Діагностичні тести при синдромі Кушинга
Diagnosis
Serum Cortisol, 9 AM
Salivary or Serum Cortisol, Midnight
Urinary Free Cortisol
Low-Dose or Overnight Dexamethasone Suppression Test
High-Dose Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Desmopressin Stimulation Test
ACTH Level
Normal
N
N
N*
S
S
Flat
N
Cushing disease
N or ↑
↑
↑
NS
S
↑
N or ↑
Ectopic ACTH
N or ↑
↑
↑
NS
NS
Flat or ↑ (rarely)
↑ or ↑↑
Adrenal tumor
N or ↑
↑
↑
NS
NS
Flat
↓
* May be elevated in non-Cushing conditions.
ACTH = adrenocorticotropic hormone; Flat = no significant rise in ACTH or cortisol; N = normal; NS = nonsuppression; S = suppression; ↑↑= greatly increased; ↑= increased; ↓= decreased.