Діагностичні тести при синдромі Кушинга

Diagnosis

Serum Cortisol, 9 AM

Salivary or Serum Cortisol, Midnight

Urinary Free Cortisol

Low-Dose or Overnight Dexamethasone Suppression Test

High-Dose Dexamethasone Suppression Test

Desmopressin Stimulation Test

ACTH Level

Normal

N

N

N*

S

S

Flat

N

Cushing disease

N or

NS

S

N or

Ectopic ACTH

N or

NS

NS

Flat or (rarely)

↑ or ↑↑

Adrenal tumor

N or

NS

NS

Flat

* May be elevated in non-Cushing conditions.

ACTH = adrenocorticotropic hormone; Flat = no significant rise in ACTH or cortisol; N = normal; NS = nonsuppression; S = suppression; ↑↑= greatly increased; = increased; = decreased.

