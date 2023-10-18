Компоненти статевого анамнезу для оцінки жіночої сексуальної дисфункції
Area
Specific Elements
Medical history (past and current)
General health (including medical history, endocrinologic conditions, physical energy, level of stress and anxiety, psychiatric history, and mood), medications, substance misuse, gynecologic and obstetric history (eg, procedures, pregnancies, STIs), pelvic trauma, and sexual trauma
Relationship with partner
Sexual orientation, emotional intimacy, trust, respect, attraction, communication, fidelity, anger, hostility, resentment, history of intimate partner violence
Current sexual context
Sexual function of partner, activities and behaviors during the hours before attempts at sexual activity, adequacy of sexual stimulation, adequacy of sexual communication, timing (eg, too late at night, too hurried), degree of privacy
Triggers of desire and arousal
Setting; visual, written and spoken sexual cues; activities (eg, showering together, dancing, listening to music); types of stimulation (nonphysical, physical nongenital, nonpenetrative genital)
Inhibitors of arousal
Fatigue, stress, anxiety, depression, negative past sexual experiences, fears about outcome (including loss of control, pain, unwanted pregnancy, and infertility), day-to-day distractions, sleep deprivation
Orgasms
Presence or absence, response to absence (whether the woman is distressed or not), differences in responses with partner and with self-stimulation
Outcome
Emotional and physical satisfaction or dissatisfaction
Quality and location of pain in dyspareunia
Burning, tearing, rubbing, stretching, or dull
Superficial (introital), intravaginal, or deeper in pelvis
Timing of pain in dyspareunia
During partial or full entry, deep thrusting, penile movement, or the man’s ejaculation; immediately after penetration; or during urination after vaginal penetration
Self-image
Self-confidence; feelings about desirability, body, genitals, or sexual competence
Developmental history
Relationship with caregivers and siblings, traumas, loss of a loved one, abuse (emotional, physical, or sexual), consequences of expressing emotions as a child, cultural or religious restrictions
Past sexual experiences
Type (whether desired, coercive, abusive, or a combination), subjective experience (how rewarding, varied, and pleasing), outcomes (positive or negative—eg, unplanned pregnancy, STIs, parental or societal disapproval, guilt due to religious teachings)
Personality factors
Ability to trust, comfort level with being vulnerable, suppressed anger causing suppression of sexual emotions, need to feel in control, unreasonable expectations of self, hypervigilance to self-harm (ie, worry about pain, which inhibits enjoyment), obsessiveness, anxiety, depressive tendencies
Medications
Specific medications (including over-the-counter medications) and the timing of their use with sexual dysfunction
STIs = sexually transmitted infections.