Поширені типи кристалів сечі
Type
Appearance
Comments
Calcium oxalate
Occur in several shapes but are most easily recognized when they form small, octahedral, envelope-like shapes
When present in large numbers, strongly suggest ethylene glycol poisoning or, rarely, short bowel syndrome, hereditary oxalosis and oxaluria, or high doses of vitamin C
Important in evaluation as potential constituents of calculi
Cystine
Perfect hexagons, sometimes alone as flat plates or as overlapping crystals of varying sizes
Diagnostic of cystinuria, a rare hereditary cause of calculi
Magnesium ammonium phosphate
May resemble coffin lids or quartz crystals
Often occur in normal alkaline urine or in urine of patients with struvite calculi
Uric acid
May be diamond- or needle-shaped or rhomboid, although uric acid may be amorphous
Often present in acidic, cool, highly concentrated urine
May indicate mild dehydration in neonates or tumor lysis syndrome in patients with cancer or renal failure