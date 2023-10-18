Поширені цитогенетичні порушення при ГЛЛ
Cytogenetic Abnormality
Estimated Incidence (Adults)
Estimated Incidence (Children)
Prognosis
t(9;22)/BCR-ABL1; (Philadelphia chromosome positive or Ph+)
25%
5%
Poor
High hyperdiploidy (51–65 chromosomes in leukemia cells)
2–11%
25%
Favorable
Hypodiploidy (< 46 chromosomes in leukemia cells)
5%
5%
Poor
t(12;21)/TEL-AML1 (ETV6-RUNX1)
< 3%
20–25%
Favorable
