Поширені цитогенетичні аномалії при гострому мієлоїдному лейкемії

Cytogenetic Abnormality

Incidence*

Prognosis

t(15;17)(q24.1;q24.1)/PML-RARA

13%

Favorable

t(16;16) or inv(16)(p13.1;q22)/CBFB-MYH11

5%

Favorable

t(8;21)/(q22;q22)/RUNX1-RUNX1T1

7%

Favorable

Trisomy 8

10%

Poor

* Data from Döhner H, Wei AH, Appelbaum FR, et al. Diagnosis and management of AML in adults: 2022 recommendations from an international expert panel on behalf of the ELN. Blood 2022;140(12):1345-1377. doi:10.1182/blood.2022016867

