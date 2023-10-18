Поширені цитогенетичні аномалії при гострому мієлоїдному лейкемії
Cytogenetic Abnormality
Incidence*
Prognosis
t(15;17)(q24.1;q24.1)/PML-RARA
13%
Favorable
t(16;16) or inv(16)(p13.1;q22)/CBFB-MYH11
5%
Favorable
t(8;21)/(q22;q22)/RUNX1-RUNX1T1
7%
Favorable
Trisomy 8
10%
Poor
