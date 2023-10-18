Класифікація синовіальних випотів
Examination
Normal
Hemorrhagic
Infectious
Inflammatory
Noninflammatory
Gross examination
Appearance
Clear
Bloody
Turbid or purulent
Yellow, cloudy
Straw-colored, clear
Routine laboratory examination
Culture
Negative
Negative
Often positive
Negative
Negative
Polymorphonuclear leukocyte %*
< 25
—
Usually >85
> 50
< 25
White blood cell count*
<200/mcL
Affected by amount of blood
5,000–>100,000/mcL
1,000–50,000/mcL
200–1000/mcL
* White blood cell (WBC) count and polymorphonuclear leukocyte % in infectious arthritis are lower if the organism is less virulent (eg, in gonococcal, Lyme, tuberculous, or fungal arthritis) or partially treated. Some effusions in systemic lupus erythematosus and other systemic rheumatic diseases are only equivocally inflammatory, with a WBC count of 500–2000/mcL. Noninfectious effusions rarely have up to 100,000 WBC/mcL.