Класифікація вовчакового нефриту
Class
Description
Histologic Findings*
Clinical Findings
Renal Prognosis
I
Minimal mesangial
Normal (although immune complexes are sometimes visible using immunofluorescence or electron microscopy)
None
Excellent
II
Mesangial proliferative
Immune complexes in the mesangium only and mesangial hypercellularity
Possibly microscopic hematuria, proteinuria, or both
Excellent
III
Focal
Endocapillary and extracapillary cellular proliferation and inflammation in < 50% of glomeruli, usually in a segmental distribution
Usually hematuria and proteinuria
Possibly hypertension, nephrotic syndrome, and elevated serum creatinine
Variable
IV
Diffuse†
Endocapillary and extracapillary cellular proliferation and inflammation in > 50% of glomeruli
Usually hematuria and proteinuria
Frequently hypertension, nephrotic syndrome, and elevated serum creatinine
Variable
V
Membranous
Thickening of the glomerular basement membrane with subepithelial and intramembranous immune complex deposition
Usually nephrotic syndrome
Sometimes microscopic hematuria or hypertension
Serum creatinine usually normal or slightly elevated
Poorly defined
VI
Advanced sclerosing
Sclerosis of > 90% of glomerular capillaries
Bland urinary sediment and end-stage kidney disease or slowly increasing serum creatinine
Poor
* Using light microscopy.
† Most common form.