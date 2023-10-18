Стадії саркоїдозу за даними рентгенографії органів грудної клітки
Stage
Definition
Incidence of Spontaneous Remission
0
Normal chest x-ray
—
I
Bilateral hilar, paratracheal, and mediastinal lymphadenopathy without parenchymal infiltrates
60–80%
II
Bilateral hilar and mediastinal adenopathy with interstitial infiltrates (usually in upper lung fields)
50–65%
III
Diffuse interstitial infiltrates without hilar adenopathy
< 30%
IV
Diffuse fibrosis, often associated with fibrotic-appearing conglomerate masses, traction bronchiectasis, and traction cysts
0%