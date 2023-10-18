Характеристика пероральних антигіперглікемічних препаратів
Insulin secretagogues: Long-acting (sulfonylureas)
Augment pancreatic beta-cell insulin secretion
Can be used alone or in combination with insulin and other medications
Their long duration of action may lead to serious hypoglycemia, especially in older patients
Efficacy may wane after 5 years of use
Acetohexamide*
Not available in the United States
Chlorpropamide*
Chlorpropamide: May cause hyponatremia and flushing after alcohol ingestion
Tolazamide*
Not available in the United States
Tolbutamide*
Glyburide, regular-release†
No evidence of increased effectiveness of doses > 10 mg/day
Glyburide, micronized†
No evidence of increased effectiveness of doses > 10 mg/day
Glipizide, regular-release†
No evidence of increased effectiveness of doses > 10 mg/day
Glipizide, extended-release†
No evidence of increased effectiveness of doses > 10 mg/day
Glimepiride†
Insulin secretagogues: Short-acting (meglitinides)
Augment pancreatic beta-cell insulin secretion
Can be used alone or in combination with other oral medications and insulin
Nateglinide
Repaglinide
Insulin sensitizers: Biguanides
Augment suppression of hepatic glucose production by insulin
Can be used alone or in combination with other oral medications and insulin
Major adverse effects: Lactic acidosis (rare)
Contraindicated in at-risk patients, including those with renal insufficiency, metabolic acidosis, hypoxia, alcohol use disorder, or dehydration
Do not cause hypoglycemia
Other adverse effects: Gastrointestinal distress (diarrhea, nausea, pain), vitamin B12 malabsorption
Potentiate weight loss
Should be stopped temporarily before radiologic procedures requiring use of contrast agents
Metformin, regular-release
Metformin, extended-release
Insulin sensitizers: Thiazolidinediones
Augment suppression of hepatic glucose production by insulin and increase insulin sensitivity in muscle and adipose tissue
Can be used alone or in combination with other oral medications and insulin
Major adverse effects: Weight gain, fluid retention, anemia (mild)
Hepatotoxicity rare, but liver monitoring required
Pioglitazone
Pioglitazone: May increase risk of bladder cancer, heart failure, and fractures
Rosiglitazone
Rosiglitazone: May increase low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and may increase risk of heart failure, angina, myocardial infarction, stroke, and fractures
Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors
Intestinal enzyme inhibitors
Used as monotherapy or combination therapy with other oral medications or insulin to decrease postprandial plasma glucose levels
Must be taken with the first bite of meal
Gastrointestinal adverse effects (flatulence, diarrhea, bloating) common but may decrease over time
Start with small dose (25 mg/day) and gradually titrate over several weeks
Acarbose
Miglitol
Dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP4) inhibitors
Inhibit the enzyme DPP-4, which is involved in the breakdown of GLP-1, a peptide that stimulates insulin secretion and inhibits glucagon secretion
All DPP-4 inhibitors can be used in moderate to severe renal insufficiency. All except linagliptin require dose adjustment for estimated glomerular filtration rate
Well-tolerated but cause only modest improvements in hemoglobin A1C
A slight increase in risk of pancreatitis
Alogliptin
Linagliptin
Saxagliptin
Sitagliptin
Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists‡
Mimic the effects of GLP-1, a peptide made in the small intestine that enhances glucose-dependent insulin secretion
Semaglutide¶
Low risk of hypoglycemia; may promote modest weight loss
Increased risk of pancreatitis
Thyroid C-cell tumors (medullary carcinoma) noted in rodents
Weekly subcutaneous preparations may cause fewer gastrointestinal adverse effects. When given once or twice a day, lowest starting dose may minimize nausea
Oral semaglutide may decrease cardiovascular death in patients with high risk of cardiovascular disease
Semaglutide is associated with increased progression of diabetic retinopathy
Sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors
Inhibit SGLT-2 in the proximal tubule of the kidney, which blocks glucose reabsorption, thus causing glycosuria
SGLT-2 inhibitors may cause Fournier gangrene, weight loss, orthostatic hypotension, yeast infections, and urinary tract infections
Use cautiously in older adults and in patients with renal impairment
Associated with euglycemic diabetic ketoacidosis. Ketogenic, or low-carbohydrate, diets should be avoided and medications should be stopped several days before procedures or during illness and inability to tolerate oral intake
Bexagliflozin
Canagliflozin
Canagliflozin is associated with a higher rate of limb amputations
Canagliflozin decreases mortality and heart failure hospitalizations in patients with cardiovascular risk. Decreases progression of chronic kidney disease
Dapagliflozin
Dapagliflozin decreases mortality and heart failure hospitalizations in patients with cardiovascular risk. Decreases progression of chronic kidney disease
Empagliflozin
Empagliflozin decreases mortality and heart failure hospitalizations in patients with cardiovascular risk. Decreases progression of chronic kidney disease
Ertugliflozin
* First-generation sulfonylureas.
† 2nd-generation sulfonylureas.
‡ See table Characteristics of Injectable Non-Insulin Antihyperglycemic Medications for information on injectable glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists.
¶ Also available in an injectable form.