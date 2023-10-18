Скринінг на рак шийки матки
Age Group
ACS 2020 Recommendations*
USPSTF 2018 Recommendations*
Age 21‒24
No screening
Cervical cytology alone every 3 years
Age 25–29
One of the following:
Cervical cytology alone every 3 years
Age 30‒65
One of the following:
One of the following:
Age > 65
Discontinuation of screening if adequate negative prior screening‡
For women without documentation of prior screening, continued screening until criteria for stopping are met
Discontinuation of screening if adequate negative prior screening† and not at high risk of cervical cancer
† A test FDA-approved for primary HPV testing should be used for primary screening.
‡ Adequate negative prior screening is currently defined as 2 consecutive negative primary HPV tests or 2 negative Pap/HPV cotests or 3 negative Pap (cytology) tests within the past 10 years, with the most recent test occurring within the past 3–5 years.
ACS = American Cancer Society; FDA = US Food and Drug Administration; HPV = human papillomavirus; hrHPV = high-risk HPV; Pap = Papanicolaou; USPSTF = US Preventive Task Force.