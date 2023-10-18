Причини бактеріального менінгіту за віком пацієнта
Age Group
Bacteria
Neonates and young infants
Group B streptococci, particularly Streptococcus agalactiae
Escherichia (E.) coli
Listeria monocytogenes, Staphylococcus aureus
Older infants, children, and young adults
Neisseria meningitidis
Streptococcus pneumoniae
Staphylococcus aureus*
Haemophilus influenzae (rare in developed countries but still seen in countries where the H. influenzae type B vaccine is not widely used)
Middle-aged adults
S. pneumoniae
S. aureus*
N. meningitidis (less common in this age group)
Older adults
S. pneumoniae
S. aureus*
L. monocytogenes
Gram-negative bacteria
* S. aureus occasionally causes severe meningitis in patients of all ages. It is the most common cause of meningitis that develops after a penetrating head wound.