Причини бактеріального менінгіту за віком пацієнта

Age Group

Bacteria

Neonates and young infants

Group B streptococci, particularly Streptococcus agalactiae

Escherichia (E.) coli

Listeria monocytogenes, Staphylococcus aureus

Older infants, children, and young adults

Neisseria meningitidis

Streptococcus pneumoniae

Staphylococcus aureus*

Haemophilus influenzae (rare in developed countries but still seen in countries where the H. influenzae type B vaccine is not widely used)

Middle-aged adults

S. pneumoniae

S. aureus*

N. meningitidis (less common in this age group)

Older adults

S. pneumoniae

S. aureus*

L. monocytogenes

Gram-negative bacteria

* S. aureus occasionally causes severe meningitis in patients of all ages. It is the most common cause of meningitis that develops after a penetrating head wound.

