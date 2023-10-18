‡ Amiodarone dosing varies significantly; manufacturer's prescribing information should be checked. In general, oral loading dose for stable supraventricular arrhythmias is about 5 g given over 1 to 2 weeks at a dose between 200 mg twice a day to 400 mg 3 times a day. Oral loading dose for ventricular arrhythmias is 10 g given at a similar dose over 1 to 4 weeks. In general, the oral maintenance dose is 200 mg once a day, although 100 mg once a day can be used for older or frail patients and 300 or 400 mg once a day can be used for prevention of serious ventricular arrhythmias.

Amiodarone IV loading dose is typically 150 mg over 10 minutes followed by a 1 mg/minute infusion for 6 hours then 0.5 mg/minute for 18 hours. For VF or pulseless VT, a 300-mg IV bolus is given followed if needed by a 150-mg IV bolus.