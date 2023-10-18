Анатомічна стадія раку молочної залози*
Stage
Tumor
Regional Lymph Node/Distant Metastasis†
0
Tis
N0/M0
IA
T1‡
N0/M0
IB
T0
N1mi/M0
T1‡
N1mi/M0
IIA
T0
N1§M0
T1‡
N1§/M0
T2
N0/M0
IIB
T2
N1/M0
T3
N0/M0
IIIA
T0
N2/M0
TI‡
N2/M0
T2
N2/M0
T3
N1/M0
T3
N2/M0
IIIB
T4
N0/M0
T4
N1/M0
T4
N2/M0
IIIC
Any T
N3/M0
IV
Any T
Any N/M1
* Adapted from: Hortobagyi GN, Connolly JL, D’Orsi CJ, Edge SB, Mittendorf EA, et al: Breast. In: Amin MB, Edge S, Greene F, et al, eds; American Joint Committee on Cancer. AJCC cancer staging manual. 8th ed. New York, NY: Springer. 2017. Version 9 changes, when available, can be found on the American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) site AJCC Version 9 Cancer Staging System.
† Classification of regional lymph nodes (N) is divided into clinical (cN) and pathologic (pN), which have slightly different descriptions.
‡ T1 includes T1mi.
§ Here, N1 excludes N1mi.
Tis = ductal carcinoma in situ or Paget disease of the nipple with no tumor (Paget disease with a tumor is classified by tumor size); T1 = tumor ≤ 2 cm; T1mi = tumor ≤ 0.1 cm; T2 = tumor > 2 but ≤ 5 cm; T3 = tumor > 5 cm; T4 = any size tumor with extension to chest wall and/or skin and with ulceration or skin nodules or inflammatory cancer.
NX = Nearby nodes not assessable (for example, because removed previously); N0 = no spread to nearby nodes or only isolated tumor cells; N1 = spread to 1–3 ipsilateral movable, low or midaxillary nodes and/or metastases detected by sentinel lymph node biopsy in clinically negative internal mammary lymph nodes (pN1); N1mi = N1 nodes with micrometastases (about 200 cells > 0.2 mm, but none > 2 mm); N2 = any of the following:
N3 = any of the following:
M0 = no distant metastases; M1 = distant metastases present.
Adapted from the American Joint Committee on Cancer, AJCC Cancer Staging Manual, Eighth Edition (2017). Springer New York, Inc.