NX = Nearby nodes not assessable (for example, because removed previously); N0 = no spread to nearby nodes or only isolated tumor cells; N1 = spread to 1–3 ipsilateral movable, low or midaxillary nodes and/or metastases detected by sentinel lymph node biopsy in clinically negative internal mammary lymph nodes (pN1); N1mi = N1 nodes with micrometastases (about 200 cells > 0.2 mm, but none > 2 mm); N2 = any of the following:

Spread to ipsilateral low or midaxillary nodes that are fixed or matted, detected by clinical examination (cN2)

Spread to 4–9 axillary lymph nodes, detected by testing (pN2)

Spread to internal mammary nodes but not axillary nodes as detected by clinical examination or imaging

N3 = any of the following: