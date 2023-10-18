Адренергічні модифікатори для лікування гіпертензії
Medication*
Selected Adverse Effects
Comments
Alpha-2-agonists (central acting)
Clonidine
Drowsiness, sedation, dry mouth, fatigue, sexual dysfunction, rebound hypertension with abrupt discontinuance (particularly if doses are high or concomitant beta-blockers are continued), localized skin reaction to clonidine patch; possibly liver damage, Coombs-positive hemolytic anemia with methyldopa
Should be used cautiously in older patients because of orthostatic hypotension
Interferes with measurements of urinary catecholamine levels by fluorometric methods
Should not be combined with an alpha-1-blocker because of a risk of significant orthostatic hypotension.
Clonidine TTS (patch)
Guanabenz
Guanfacine
Methyldopa
Alpha-1-blockers
Doxazosin
First-dose syncope, orthostatic hypotension, weakness, palpitations, headache
Should be used cautiously in older patients because of orthostatic hypotension
Relieves symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia
Prazosin
Terazosin
* Peripheral-acting adrenergic blockers (eg, guanadrel, guanethidine, reserpine) are no longer available in the United States.
TTS = transdermal therapeutic system.