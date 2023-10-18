AJCC/TNM* Стадії клітинної карциноми нирки*
Stage
Tumor
Regional Lymph Node Metastasis
Distant Metastasis
I
T1
N0
M0
II
T2
N0
M0
III
T1–T3
N1
M0
T3
N0
M0
IV
T4
Any N
M0
Any T
Any N
M1
* For AJCC/TNM definitions, see table TNM Definitions for Renal Cell Carcinoma. Data adapted from American Cancer Society, Kidney Cancer Stages and National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology. Kidney Cancer. Version 1.2024. Accessed September 10, 2023.
AJCC = American Joint Commission on Cancer; TNM = tumor, node, metastasis.