AJCC/TNM* Стадії клітинної карциноми нирки*

Stage

Tumor

Regional Lymph Node Metastasis

Distant Metastasis

I

T1

N0

M0

II

T2

N0

M0

III

T1–T3

N1

M0

T3

N0

M0

IV

T4

Any N

M0

Any T

Any N

M1

AJCC = American Joint Commission on Cancer; TNM = tumor, node, metastasis.

