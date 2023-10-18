skip to main content
AJCC/TNM* Стадії раку передміхурової залози*

Stage

Tumor

Regional Lymph Nodes

Distant Metastasis

Prostate-Specific Antigen Level†

Gleason Grade Group‡

I

cT1, cT2a, or pT2

N0

M0

< 10

1

IIA

cT1, cT2a or pT2

N0

M0

≥ 10 but <20

1

cT2b or cT2c

N0

M0

< 20

1

IIB

T1, T2

N0

M0

< 20

2

IIC

T1, T2

N0

M0

< 20

3 or 4

IIIA

T1, T2

N0

M0

≥ 20

1-4

IIIB

T3, T4

N0

M0

Any PSA

1-4

IIIC

Any T

N0

M0

Any PSA

5

IVA

Any T

N1

M0

Any PSA

Any grade

IVB

Any T

Any N

M1

Any PSA

Any grade

* For AJCC/TNM definitions, see table TNM Definitions for Prostate Cancer. Data adapted from American Cancer Society, Prostate Cancer AJCC/TNM Staging System. Accessed September 10, 2023.

† All PSA levels in this table represent both ng/mL and mcg/L (ie, 10 ng/mL = 10 mcg/L).

AJCC = American Joint Commission on Cancer; cT = clinical estimate of extent of disease (determined by physical exam, prostate biopsy, and imaging tests); PSA= prostate-specific antigen; pT = extent of disease that is based on pathologic examination of the prostate; TNM = tumor, node, metastasis.

