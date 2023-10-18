AJCC/TNM* Стадії раку передміхурової залози*
Stage
Tumor
Regional Lymph Nodes
Distant Metastasis
Prostate-Specific Antigen Level†
Gleason Grade Group‡
I
cT1, cT2a, or pT2
N0
M0
< 10
1
IIA
cT1, cT2a or pT2
N0
M0
≥ 10 but <20
1
cT2b or cT2c
N0
M0
< 20
1
IIB
T1, T2
N0
M0
< 20
2
IIC
T1, T2
N0
M0
< 20
3 or 4
IIIA
T1, T2
N0
M0
≥ 20
1-4
IIIB
T3, T4
N0
M0
Any PSA
1-4
IIIC
Any T
N0
M0
Any PSA
5
IVA
Any T
N1
M0
Any PSA
Any grade
IVB
Any T
Any N
M1
Any PSA
Any grade
* For AJCC/TNM definitions, see table TNM Definitions for Prostate Cancer. Data adapted from American Cancer Society, Prostate Cancer AJCC/TNM Staging System. Accessed September 10, 2023.
† All PSA levels in this table represent both ng/mL and mcg/L (ie, 10 ng/mL = 10 mcg/L).
AJCC = American Joint Commission on Cancer; cT = clinical estimate of extent of disease (determined by physical exam, prostate biopsy, and imaging tests); PSA= prostate-specific antigen; pT = extent of disease that is based on pathologic examination of the prostate; TNM = tumor, node, metastasis.