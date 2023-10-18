Лікарські препарати, що застосовують для лікування запору
Agent
Some Adverse Effects
Fiber*
Bran
Bloating, flatulence, iron and calcium malabsorption
Psyllium
Bloating, flatulence
Methylcellulose
Less bloating than with other fiber agents
Calcium polycarbophil
Bloating, flatulence
Emollients
Docusate sodium
Ineffective for severe constipation
Glycerin
Rectal irritation
Mineral oil
Lipid pneumonia, malabsorption of fat-soluble vitamins, dehydration, fecal incontinence
Osmotic agents
Sorbitol
Transient abdominal cramps, flatulence
Lactulose
Same as for sorbitol
Polyethylene glycol
Fecal incontinence (related to dosage)
Magnesium
Magnesium toxicity, dehydration, abdominal cramps, fecal incontinence, diarrhea
Sodium phosphate
Rare cases of acute renal failure
Stimulants
Anthraquinones
Abdominal cramps, dehydration, melanosis coli, malabsorption, possible deleterious effects on intramural nerves
Bisacodyl
Fecal incontinence, hypokalemia, abdominal cramps, rectal burning with daily use of suppository form
Linaclotide†
Abdominal pain, flatulence
Contraindicated in children < 2 years and in patients with known or suspected mechanical gastrointestinal obstruction
Lubiprostone†‡
Nausea, particularly on empty stomach, and headache
Plecanatide†
Dizziness, uncommonly urinary tract infection
Prucalopride†
Headache, abdominal pain, increased risk of depression and suicidal attempts
Tenapanor†
Severe diarrhea, dehydration, abdominal distension, flatulence, and dizziness
Enemas
Mineral oil/olive oil retention
Fecal incontinence, mechanical trauma
Tap water
Mechanical trauma
Phosphate
Accumulated damage to rectal mucosa, hyperphosphatemia§, mechanical trauma
Soapsuds
Accumulated damage to rectal mucosa, mechanical trauma
Peripherally acting mu-opioid receptor antagonists (PAMORAs)
Alvimopan
Contraindicated in patients with bowel obstruction
Possibility of increased risk of cardiovascular events (eg, myocardial infarction)
Methylnaltrexone
Weight-based subcutaneous dosing in patients with advanced illness
If no improvement after 3 days, reinitiate prior laxative therapy
Contraindicated in known or suspected bowel obstruction
Naldemedine
Contraindicated in known or suspected bowel obstruction
Naloxegol
Contraindicated in known or suspected bowel obstruction
* The dose of fiber supplements should be gradually increased over several weeks to the recommended dose. Fiber supplements are given orally.
† This agent is available by prescription only.
‡ Lubiprostone is approved for long-term use.
§ Because of the risk of hyperphosphatemia, phosphate should not be used in patients with kidney disease.
