Лікарські препарати, що застосовують для лікування запору

Agent

Some Adverse Effects

Fiber*

Bran

Bloating, flatulence, iron and calcium malabsorption

Psyllium

Bloating, flatulence

Methylcellulose

Less bloating than with other fiber agents

Calcium polycarbophil

Bloating, flatulence

Emollients

Docusate sodium

Ineffective for severe constipation

Glycerin

Rectal irritation

Mineral oil

Lipid pneumonia, malabsorption of fat-soluble vitamins, dehydration, fecal incontinence

Osmotic agents

Sorbitol

Transient abdominal cramps, flatulence

Lactulose

Same as for sorbitol

Polyethylene glycol

Fecal incontinence (related to dosage)

Magnesium

Magnesium toxicity, dehydration, abdominal cramps, fecal incontinence, diarrhea

Sodium phosphate

Rare cases of acute renal failure

Stimulants

Anthraquinones

Abdominal cramps, dehydration, melanosis coli, malabsorption, possible deleterious effects on intramural nerves

Bisacodyl

Fecal incontinence, hypokalemia, abdominal cramps, rectal burning with daily use of suppository form

Linaclotide†

Abdominal pain, flatulence

Contraindicated in children < 2 years and in patients with known or suspected mechanical gastrointestinal obstruction

Lubiprostone†‡

Nausea, particularly on empty stomach, and headache

Plecanatide†

Dizziness, uncommonly urinary tract infection

Prucalopride†

Headache, abdominal pain, increased risk of depression and suicidal attempts

Tenapanor†

Severe diarrhea, dehydration, abdominal distension, flatulence, and dizziness

Enemas

Mineral oil/olive oil retention

Fecal incontinence, mechanical trauma

Tap water

Mechanical trauma

Phosphate

Accumulated damage to rectal mucosa, hyperphosphatemia§, mechanical trauma

Soapsuds

Accumulated damage to rectal mucosa, mechanical trauma

Peripherally acting mu-opioid receptor antagonists (PAMORAs)

Alvimopan

Contraindicated in patients with bowel obstruction

Possibility of increased risk of cardiovascular events (eg, myocardial infarction)

Methylnaltrexone

Weight-based subcutaneous dosing in patients with advanced illness

If no improvement after 3 days, reinitiate prior laxative therapy

Contraindicated in known or suspected bowel obstruction

Naldemedine

Contraindicated in known or suspected bowel obstruction

Naloxegol

Contraindicated in known or suspected bowel obstruction

* The dose of fiber supplements should be gradually increased over several weeks to the recommended dose. Fiber supplements are given orally.

† This agent is available by prescription only.

‡ Lubiprostone is approved for long-term use.

§ Because of the risk of hyperphosphatemia, phosphate should not be used in patients with kidney disease.

Adapted from Romero Y, Evans JM, Fleming KC, Phillips SF: Constipation and fecal incontinence in the elderly population. Mayo Clin Proc 71(1):81–92, 1996. doi: 10.4065/71.1.81; by permission.

